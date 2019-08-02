The automobile of Marie Corine Bastide is parked in a lot in Liege, Belgium, in this undated photo taken by her son. | AP

World

Belgian woman survives heat wave ordeal trapped in flipped car

AP

BRUSSELS – A Belgian woman who spent six days trapped in her overturned car without food during one of the country’s hottest periods on record says thoughts of her children helped her to focus on staying alive.

Corine Bastide ran off the road and into the woods last week near the southeast city of Liege. It was only when family friends were putting up missing posters days later that they spotted the vehicle and responders were able to extract her.

From her hospital bed, Bastide, 45, told state broadcaster RTBF that during the first night entombed in her car, her cellphone rang constantly but she was in such pain she couldn’t reach it.

“The next day the telephone stopped ringing. I knew the battery had run out. I tried screaming when I heard people, but apparently no one could hear me,” she said.

Temperatures in Belgium rose to over 40 (104 F) last week, but Bastide survived on water she collected when a storm hit.

“The heat was stifling at first. I managed to open a door with my foot. Then it started to rain over the weekend and that was nice. On the other hand, I had to sleep in water for two nights. It was cold and I was shaking all the time,” she said Wednesday.

“I tried to drink by filling up a little chewing gum box,” she said, adding that she also sucked on a wet tree branch to keep her mouth moist. Bastide said she didn’t feel particularly hungry.

“The hardest thing was lying on my back on broken glass. I tried to lift myself up but I had the feeling that my back was being ripped apart,” she said.

“I thought I would never get out,” she told RTBF. “But I wanted to live for my children. I didn’t want them to think I had done something stupid, like kill myself. No, it was an accident.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A member of the medical staff of the Ebola Treatment Unit puts on her Personal Protective Equipment on Dec. 12 during a weekly rehearsal at the Bwera General Hospital in Bwera, western Uganda.
Uganda begins largest trial of experimental Ebola vaccine
Researchers in Uganda are launching the largest-ever trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine that is expected to be deployed in neighboring Congo, where a deadly outbreak has killed over 1,800 pe...
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald (left) and Vice President Michelle O'Neill speak to the media outside Stormont House in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.
Boris Johnson's Brexit plans draw backlash outside England, threatening unity of the U.K.
New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's big tour of the U.K. saw him booed by EU supporters in Wales and heckled by nationalists in Scotland. Northern Ireland's fractious parties then told hi...
Image Not Available
Boris Johnson's Conservatives lose U.K. by-election, cutting ruling alliance's majority to one
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservative Party lost a special election early Friday, leaving it with a one-vote working majority in Parliament as Brexit looms. In the Conser...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The automobile of Marie Corine Bastide is parked in a lot in Liege, Belgium, in this undated photo taken by her son. | AP

,