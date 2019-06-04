South Korean divers continue their search Monday after a tourist boat accident killed several people on the Danube River in Budapest. | REUTERS

World

Death toll from Danube tour boat collision reaches nine: Budapest

AP

BUDAPEST - Divers recovered the bodies Monday of two more victims who were on a tour boat that capsized and sank in the Danube River after a collision with a river cruise ship, Hungarian officials said.

The grim work brought the accident’s death toll to nine, while 19 of the 35 people who were on the sightseeing boat remain missing.

The Hableany (Mermaid) carried 33 South Korean passengers and two crew members when it was struck by the larger cruise ship, near the Hungarian Parliament building in Budapest.

Seven people were confirmed dead hours after the Wednesday sinking, leaving the seven who were rescued as the only confirmed survivors so far.

The agency leading salvage operations said divers found the eighth body in the water Monday morning during an inspection of the wreck. Korean divers assisting in the search brought to the surface in the afternoon.

Police said a ninth body, belonging to a male, was located Monday night downstream at the village of Harta, 110 km (68 miles) by road from Budapest. The victim’s nationality was not revealed.

Relatives of some of the missing South Korean tourists briefly watched the search and salvage maneuvers from the Margit Bridge, above the accident site in downtown Budapest.

Janos Hajdu, the head of the government agency coordinating search and rescue efforts, said Hungarian and South Koreans divers were working together to locate any bodies possible trapped in the wreckage.

Despite a few test dives last week, the Danube’s fast flow, its high springtime water levels and near zero visibility under water have prevented divers from reaching the sunken boat.

“We will do everything except for one thing — entering the boat’s wreckage is strictly forbidden,” Hajdu said. “It is an absolutely life-threatening maneuver but on this we agree with our partners.”

Hajdu said the wreckage was located 9 meters (29½ feet) deep, about 3 meters (9 feet, 10 inches) lower than previous official estimates.

A huge floating crane that can lift 200 tons is expected to be at the scene within days. Hungarian state television reported the crane was stranded roughly 120 km (74.5 miles) upriver, unable to pass under bridges on the way to Budapest because of the Danube’s high water levels.

Shun-keun Song, military attache at the South Korean Embassy in Budapest, said relatives of the victims were anxious for news.

“If conditions improve … the Korean divers would like to examine the hull of the boat,” he said. “The relatives in Korea are waiting very much for the missing family members to finally appear.”

Zoltan Tolnay, captain of a sightseeing boat in Budapest, said he was about a mile south from the site of the collision when it happened.

“I didn’t hear any communications between the two ships, the Viking and the Hableany, in which they would have talked,” Tolnay said. “I didn’t hear a warning. I didn’t hear any indications.”

“What we saw was a boat sinking in complete silence into a grave beneath the waves.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II) speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump as U.S. first lady Melania Trump (left) stands by with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in attendance during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on Monday.
Trump and circumstance: U.K. royals fete U.S. president despite his insults targeting London mayor
Britain rolled out the royal red carpet for Donald Trump on Monday, with Queen Elizabeth leading the pomp and pageantry in honor of the U.S. president whose interventions into London's political cr...
United States World War II veteran Jerry Deitch, from Nevada, poses at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Monday. In ever dwindling numbers, and perhaps for the last time, D-Day vets are answering the call to return to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the June 6, 1944, landings.
Chasing demons: 75 years on, D-Day still haunts, drives its vets
They are back, some for the first time since war stole their innocence 75 years ago on Normandy's D-Day beaches. They are back on battlefields where the World War II veterans saw friends killed,...
The name of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, is etched in the Newseum's Journalists Memorial in Washington Monday. The names of 21 journalists were honored Monday during a rededication cermony of the memorial to represent all journalists who lost their lives around the world in 2018.
Memorial honors Jamal Khashoggi, other journalists slain in 2018
Twenty-two journalists killed in 2018 had their names added to a Washington memorial Monday as media rights defenders warned of growing threats to freedom of the press around the world. Among th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

South Korean divers continue their search Monday after a tourist boat accident killed several people on the Danube River in Budapest. | REUTERS

, , , , ,