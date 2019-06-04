German politician who in 2015 spoke out in support of refugees gunned down at his home

The administrative chief of the western German city of Kassel Walter Luebcke (CDU) is seen in 2012. Luebcke was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, police said Monday, adding that no weapon was found at the scene. | PHOTO BY UWE ZUCCHI / DPA / VIA AFP-JIJI

BERLIN - A local politician from the German city of Kassel was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, police said Monday, adding that no weapon was found at the scene.

“We are looking for a perpetrator,” said chief prosecutor Horst Streiff after the death of city administrative chief Walter Luebcke, who was 65.

Streiff stressed that there was no evidence pointing to suicide.

Luebcke, of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right CDU party, was found around 0:30 a.m. local time Sunday (2230 GMT Saturday) on the terrace of his home in Wolfhagen, near Kassel in the central state of Hesse.

He had been shot in the head at close range with a handgun, police said.

His CDU party said in a statement that Luebcke, a married father of two, had “never been afraid to speak his mind.

Germany’s top-selling daily Bild pointed out that Luebcke had in 2015, during a mass influx of migrants to Germany, strongly spoke out for the rights of refugees, drawing anger from far-right activists.

Hesse state criminal police chief Sabine Thurau said, however, that currently there was no evidence of a link between those comments and his death, and that a 20-officer investigation team was searching for a possible motive and a suspect.

German police search neighboring property around the house of District President of Kassel Walter Luebcke, who was found dead in Wolfhagen-Istha near Kassel, Germany, Monday. | REUTERS

