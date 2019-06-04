Health workers evacuate a body after an attack that targeted a bus carrying government employees in Kabul Monday. Afghan officials said a sticky bomb attached to the bus detonated in the capital. | AP

World

Islamic State takes credit as Kabul blast targets government bus, kills at least four

AFP-JIJI

KABUL - At least four people were killed Monday when a bomb tore through a bus in Kabul, an official said, marking the second day straight that attackers have targeted a bus.

The vehicle was taking workers home from a government watchdog agency ahead of the Eid holidays marking the end of Ramadan when the bomb exploded.

Farid Ahmad, a spokesman for the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC), told AFP the bomb had been concealed on a bicycle along the side of the road.

“Unfortunately, we have lost four colleagues, nine have been wounded,” Ahmad said.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi put the toll at five dead and 10 wounded — all of them civilians.

He said the explosion had been caused by a sticky bomb, a common threat in Kabul where criminals and insurgents slap explosives under vehicles.

The Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate later claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast comes one day after two people were killed and dozens more wounded in Kabul as a wave of bombings hit civilian targets — including a university school bus — across the Afghan capital.

The IS group also claimed responsibility for those bombings.

Buses carrying government employees have remained a constant target of militant attacks during the rush hour in Kabul.

The IARCSC was established in 2002 with the aim of providing oversight to the notoriously corrupt Afghan civil service.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks during a news conference in New York May 29.
Democrats launch hearings to keep focus on Robert Mueller report
Democrats are trying to keep the public's focus on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Monday that his panel will hold a series...
An Israeli soldier walks inside a tunnel that the army says crosses from Lebanon to Israel, in Zarit, northern Israel, Monday. The Israeli military says it has finished sealing the last of a series of Hezbollah attack tunnels under the country's northern border with Lebanon, roughly six months after they were found.
Alleged Hezbollah attack tunnel from Lebanon to Israel neutralized, was 80 meters deep
The Israeli army on Monday showed the inside of a sophisticated tunnel passing deep underground from Lebanon into northern Israel, saying it was intended for use by Lebanese Hezbollah militants. ...
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth attend the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London Monday.
Toasting Trump, Queen Elizabeth lays out state banquet welcome
A four-course meal, more than 2,000 pieces of silver-gilt cutlery and a toast to the queen: Donald Trump enjoyed an opulent state banquet hosted by Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Monday. W...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Health workers evacuate a body after an attack that targeted a bus carrying government employees in Kabul Monday. Afghan officials said a sticky bomb attached to the bus detonated in the capital. | AP

, , ,