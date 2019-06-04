Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, the Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, California, April 30. Facebook's stock is plunging following a Wall Street Journal report that the Federal Trade Commission will lead any antitrust investigation into the company as part of an arrangement that would give the Justice Department oversight of Google. Citing unnamed sources The Journal said Monday the FTC secured the rights to begin a potential investigation into whether Facebook engaged in what it called "unlawful monopolistic behavior." | AP

Business

FTC wins right for competition probe at Facebook: WSJ

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has secured the right to examine how Facebook Inc.’s practices affect its digital competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Shares of the social media giant were down nearly 7 percent in trading on the Nasdaq.

The news on Facebook underscores a growing U.S. backlash faced by Silicon Valley companies and marks another step by the Trump administration to regulate the biggest tech and social media companies.

Trump, without providing evidence, has repeatedly accused social media companies and Google of suppressing conservative voices online.

The FTC’s new jurisdiction results from an agreement that allows the U.S. Justice Department to take the reins of a similar Google probe, the WSJ report on.wsj.com/2XvgaEl said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters and other media reported on Friday that the Justice Department may investigate Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., to determine whether the technology company violated laws to ensure fair competition.

Shares of Alphabet fell as much as 7 percent on Monday, their biggest drop outside earnings since April 2011.

U.S. antitrust regulators have divided oversight of Amazon.com Inc. and Google, putting Amazon under the watch of the FTC and Google under the Justice Department, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the FTC declined comment.

Last month, Facebook co-founder and former Mark Zuckerberg roommate Chris Hughes called for the breakup of the social network in an opinion piece in the New York Times.

He wrote that company CEO Zuckerberg had unprecedented power and said U.S. regulators needed to take action. At the time, Facebook rejected the calls for a breakup.

Facebook owns the largest social network with more than 2 billion users across the world. It also owns WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, each used by more than 1 billion people.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Craig Federighi, Apple senior VP of software engineering, speaks during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, Monday.
Apple previews new software as it diversifies beyond iPhones
Apple will preview upcoming changes to its phone and computer software Monday as it diversifies to offset eroding sales of its bedrock product, the iPhone. Many of the software updates are expec...
A woman walks past a lottery booth in Tama, western Tokyo, in August 2018.
Japan's pension system inadequate in aging society, council warns
The public pension system is not enough to sustain people's livelihoods anymore in a rapidly aging society, according to a government report. A council at the Financial Services Agency e...
Yumi Ishikawa holds a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.
Japan group files petition to ban dress codes requiring women to wear high heels at work
A group fighting gender-based workplace discrimination submitted a petition to the labor ministry calling for a ban on dress codes that force women to wear high heels at work. The petiti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, the Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, California, April 30. Facebook's stock is plunging following a Wall Street Journal report that the Federal Trade Commission will lead any antitrust investigation into the company as part of an arrangement that would give the Justice Department oversight of Google. Citing unnamed sources The Journal said Monday the FTC secured the rights to begin a potential investigation into whether Facebook engaged in what it called "unlawful monopolistic behavior." | AP

, , , , , , , ,