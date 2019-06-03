Dollar drops below ¥108.30 in Tokyo trading

The dollar fell below ¥108.30 in Tokyo on Monday as the yen attracted safe-haven buying amid growing concerns over a global economic slowdown.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.25-25, down from ¥108.78-78 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1172-1173, up from $1.1142-1143, and at ¥120.94-95, down from ¥121.21-21.

The dollar mostly traded between ¥108.10 and ¥108.30, weighed on by the Nikkei 225 average’s continued slide against the backdrop of heightened U.S. trade tensions with not only China but Mexico.

The greenback briefly jumped close to ¥108.40 in late afternoon trading. But after the speculative buying by short-term players subsided, the U.S. currency returned to levels around ¥108.20, market sources said.

The dollar may not be dampened further by developments in U.S. trade relations with other countries, given little room left for U.S. long-term interest rates to drop, a securities house official said.

But a currency broker pointed out that the dollar’s drop below ¥108 is likely, depending on U.S. stock movements.