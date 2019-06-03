Japanese student wins haiku award at U.N. International School in New York

Japanese high school senior Reo Okajima has won an award for a haiku in the Sustainable Development Goals category of a Haiku Festival at the United Nations International School in New York.

The award ceremony took place Saturday. The contest was hosted mainly by UNIS and the Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations.

The contest saw more than 1,000 entries across various categories split by language and grade level in addition to the SDG category, which was set up this year.

Okajima’s haiku, written in English, reads:

A lot of garbage

white sandy beach

I cannot see.

“I wrote it in the hope that the sea will be kept clean,” said Okajima, who is from Hokkaido.

He wrote the haiku with maritime pollution from plastic bottles, and other materials, in mind.