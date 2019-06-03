National

Japanese student wins haiku award at U.N. International School in New York

JIJI

NEW YORK - Japanese high school senior Reo Okajima has won an award for a haiku in the Sustainable Development Goals category of a Haiku Festival at the United Nations International School in New York.

The award ceremony took place Saturday. The contest was hosted mainly by UNIS and the Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations.

The contest saw more than 1,000 entries across various categories split by language and grade level in addition to the SDG category, which was set up this year.

Okajima’s haiku, written in English, reads:

A lot of garbage

white sandy beach

I cannot see.

“I wrote it in the hope that the sea will be kept clean,” said Okajima, who is from Hokkaido.

He wrote the haiku with maritime pollution from plastic bottles, and other materials, in mind.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

School officials of Caritas Elementary School attend to offerings made to the victims of a mass stabbing at the crime scene in Kawasaki last week.
Kawasaki knife attack suspect may have checked scene of crime four days before
The assailant in a knife attack in Kawasaki last week may have scouted the scene four days before he went on the stabbing rampage that left two dead and more than a dozen others injured, investigat...
Image Not Available
Japan's policy on North Korea questioned amid Abe's resolve to meet with Kim Jong Un
Japan's policy on North Korea has been coming under increasing scrutiny, particularly after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed a willingness to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong U...
Aomori Gov. Shingo Mimura (center) raise his hands in the city of Aomori on Sunday after he was predicted to win Sunday's gubernatorial election.
Pro-nuclear incumbent Shingo Mimura wins fifth term in Aomori gubernatorial election
Shingo Mimura, a pro-nuclear incumbent, won his fifth term in the Aomori gubernatorial election on Sunday, stressing his past achievements and focusing away from the area's involvement in the count...

, , ,