Kawasaki knife attack suspect may have checked scene of crime four days before

The assailant in a knife attack in Kawasaki last week may have scouted the scene four days before he went on the stabbing rampage that left two dead and more than a dozen others injured, investigative sources said Monday.

A man who appears to be Ryuichi Iwasaki, 51, was captured on the morning of May 24 by security cameras installed around the crime scene, as well as at nearby Noborito Station and Yomiurilandmae Station on the Odakyu Line, which is the closest station to his home in the city’s Asao Ward, the sources said.

Iwasaki attacked a group of Caritas Elementary School students and their parents at around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday with 30-centimeter-long knives in each hand, then killed himself shortly after.

The attack, which lasted less than 20 seconds, caused the deaths of Hanako Kuribayashi, an 11-year-old student, and Foreign Ministry official Satoshi Oyama, the 39-year-old father of a student at the school.

Iwasaki also injured 18 others, mostly schoolchildren.

The assailant’s motive remains unclear. Police searched his home last week but found no clues.

The suspect lived together with his uncle and aunt, both of whom are in their 80s. Though Iwasaki took an allowance from the couple and ate food that was prepared for him and left in the refrigerator, he rarely spoke to them face to face or communicated with them.