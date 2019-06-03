World / Science & Health

More blacks got timely cancer treatment after 'Obamacare': study

AP

CHICAGO - New research suggests that states that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act eliminated racial differences in being able to quickly start on treatment after a diagnosis of advanced cancer.

The law that is often called “Obamacare” let states expand Medicaid eligibility and offer subsidies to help people buy health insurance.

Yale University researchers used electronic health records on 36,000 patients across the United States to gauge its impact. Before the law, 5 percent fewer blacks were starting treatment within a month of their cancer diagnoses. In states that expanded Medicaid, that difference went away.

Results were featured Sunday at a cancer conference in Chicago.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former U..S President Barack Obama waves as he enters a rally for Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson (D- FL) in Miami last fall. A pair of studies have found that Obamacare led to an increase in early-stage ovarian cancer detections and helped nearly erase racial differences in the timely treatment of a range of cancers. The findings, which were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncological annual meeting in Chicago, come as the administration of President Donald Trump is renewing its efforts to strike down the Affordable Care Act signed into law by Obama. | AFP-JIJI

