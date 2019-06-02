Aomori Gov. Shingo Mimura (center) raise his hands in the city of Aomori on Sunday after he was predicted to win Sunday's gubernatorial election. | KYODO

Pro-nuclear incumbent Shingo Mimura wins fifth term in Aomori gubernatorial election

Kyodo

AOMORI - Shingo Mimura, a pro-nuclear incumbent, won his fifth term in the Aomori gubernatorial election on Sunday, stressing his past achievements and focusing away from the area’s involvement in the country’s nuclear fuel recycling policy during campaigning.

Mimura, 63, backed by the local chapter of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, defeated 65-year-old dentist Wakako Sahara, who was supported by opposition parties.

The prefecture hosts a cluster of nuclear facilities, including an uncompleted plant in Rokkasho where spent uranium fuel will be reprocessed for recycling.

During the 17-day-long official campaigning, Mimura touted his role in having expanded agricultural exports and promoted administrative reforms, while mostly steering clear of the controversial nuclear policy.

Aomori Prefecture received about ¥20 billion in nuclear fuel tax from nuclear facility operators in fiscal 2017, accounting for about 11 percent of the prefecture’s annual tax revenue.

A person involved in Mimura’s campaign said there were many residents in Aomori Prefecture who did not want the nuclear issue to be the focus of the election as they financially benefit from having the fuel recycling facilities there.

Sahara, who opposes nuclear power generation, criticized Mimura for promoting the central government’s nuclear power policy, but could not gain broad support from voters.

