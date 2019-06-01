Pope Francis celebrates diversity during Mass in multiethnic Romania

On the second day of a visit to Romania, Pope Francis on Saturday celebrated diversity at a Mass attended by tens of thousands of people in a predominantly ethnic Hungarian part of the Transylvania region seen as the highlight of his trip.

The open-air Mass was keenly awaited for reasons of both faith and national identity in majority Orthodox Romania, where believers suffered under the postwar decades of communist rule.

For Catholics in the Szeklerland area, where some 600,000 ethnic Hungarians comprise a majority of the population, the pope’s visit was seen as welcome recognition of their identity.

Under dark skies, a sea of colorful rain coats formed around the hillside of the Sumuleu Ciuc shrine as Francis arrived in a popemobile.

In his Mass, Francis celebrated “a people whose wealth is seen (in) its myriad faces, cultures, languages and traditions” and called on pilgrims not to be “afraid to mingle, to embrace and to support each other.”

“To go on pilgrimage is to participate in that somewhat chaotic sea of people that can give us a genuine experience of fraternity, to be part of a caravan that can together, in solidarity, create history,” he said.

Up to 100,000 people were estimated to have attended the ceremony, which saw the Argentinian pontiff present a golden rose at the large wooden replica of the Madonna — a tradition for popes visiting major Marian shrines.

“For us, worshippers, it’s a very beautiful thing to have the pope among us. It’s a once-in-a-life-time chance,” Iosif Orban, a pilgrim, said.

Another man, Alexandru Miron, said he walked for about 90 minutes through pouring rain and mud early Saturday to see the pontiff.

“Was it worth it? Yes,” he said.

Most pilgrims were Romania-based ethnic Hungarians, but organizers had said some 25,000 would also travel from Hungary itself, as well as from Slovakia, Serbia and Ukraine, all countries with sizeable Hungarian communities.

Having come by train, car and bicycle, thousands of people started gathering late Friday with churches in the nearby small town of Miercurea Ciuc, 215 kilometers (135 miles) north of Bucharest, staying open all night to accommodate them.

Between religious chants in Hungarian, they expressed their hopes for the 82-year-old’s visit.

“If I meet the pope, I will tell him that Transylvania must be autonomous,” Zoltan, 60, who came from western Hungary and makes an annual pilgrimage to Sumuleu Ciuc, said.

Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, who did not attend Saturday’s Mass, has been building ties with the diaspora since he returned to power in 2010 as part of a so-called “national policy” that is seen warily in Romania as an effort to extend Budapest’s reach.

Olah Zoltan, a volunteer helping to organize the event, said he wanted more recognition for ethnic Hungarians, such as for them being able to use Hungarian instead of Romanian as their language.

“We want greater respect for the rights of the Hungarian minority,” said the theology professor, who works in the central town of Cluj-Napoca.

The pope’s Saturday Mass was translated both into Romanian and Hungarian.

Over the weekend, the pope was to continue his journey across the country. Later Saturday, he was to arrive in Iasi in northeastern Romania to meet youngsters.

Many television channels have been broadcasting his three-day visit live.

Francis, on arrival in Bucharest on Friday, praised the “sacrifices” of Romanian emigrants — millions have moved abroad in search of better work opportunities — and urged the faithful to reject “a culture of hate” following nationalist gains in recent European Parliament elections.

In Bucharest, thousands lined the streets to wave to Francis as he passed by in his popemobile and there were enough people to fill two cathedrals.

He also had a private meeting with Orthodox Patriarch Daniel despite strained relations, and they prayed alongside each other — one in Latin and the other in Romanian.

Twenty years earlier, late Pope John Paul II visited Romania, receiving a warm welcome for his perceived role in the fall of communism.