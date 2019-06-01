A third of Japanese made trips during 10-day holiday period: survey

The proportion of people in Japan who made trips during the country’s unprecedented 10-day Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May stood at 35 percent, a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency has shown.

Respondents had seven days off on average during the holiday period, up from 6.2 days a year before, according to the survey results released Friday.

The survey showed that 40.7 percent of respondents in their 30s made trips during the period, representing the highest proportion, followed by those in the 40s at 38.3 percent and those in their 20s at 36.4 percent. The proportion was lower among those aged 70 or older, reaching just 27.6 percent, according to the survey.

Respondents went on trips 1.74 times on average.

When asked about reasons for not making trips during the period, with multiple answers allowed, 45.1 percent, the highest proportion, cited congestion, followed by financial constraints cited by 25.5 percent.

The results were based on answers from 2,007 people in Japan aged 20 or older that were collected online from May 10 to May 13.