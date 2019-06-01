Elderly man involved in fatal Ikebukuro accident to have driver's license revoked

The Tokyo Metropolitan Public Safety Commission will revoke the driver’s license of an 87-year-old man whose car hit and killed a 31-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district in April.

The commission had set a hearing for Friday morning to gather the account of the man, Kozo Iizuka. But he did not appear, citing problems with his legs, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Iizuka’s license will be canceled after he or his proxy completes related procedures.

On the afternoon of April 19, Iizuka’s car went through a red light and ran out of control for about 150 meters, killing the mother and the girl and injuring nine others. Iizuka also suffered injuries.

The police believe that Iizuka mistakenly used his car’s accelerator rather than the brake.

Iizuka has not been arrested for the accident, reportedly because there is no fear of him fleeing or destroying evidence.

But anger grew online, with some suggesting that he escaped arrest because he is a former senior government official.

Iizuka served as head of the former Agency of Industrial Science and Technology under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, now the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The agency and another MITI affiliate were integrated to create the current National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology.

The police are still investigating the accident and suspect that Iizuka’s negligent driving resulted in the deaths and injuries. A dashboard camera in his car and other pieces of physical evidence have been confiscated.

At a news conference held days after the crash, the husband of the woman killed in the incident asked elderly people to think twice about getting behind the wheel if they are unsure about their abilities.