Business / Economy

India's economic growth dropped to 5.8% in January-March period, lowest in 17 quarters

Reuters

NEW DELHI - India’s economy grew at a much lower than expected 5.8 percent in the January-March period, its slowest pace in 17 quarters, and falling behind China’s pace for the first time in nearly two years, government data showed Friday.

The slowdown will put pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and the nation’s central bank to provide stimulus for the economy through fiscal measures and interest rate cuts. Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party have only just been re-elected to a second term with an increased majority.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a growth of 6.3 percent for the January-March quarter, compared with a 6.6 percent rise in the October-December period of last year.

The Statistics Ministry revised economic growth for the fiscal year to March 31 downward to 6.8 percent from the 7.0 percent estimated earlier.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
G-20 to seek agreement on international tax rules for IT giants by 2020
Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies will approve in early June a plan to create global tax rules covering digital giants, including Google LLC and Facebook Inc., based more on wh...
Passengers will be able to drop off their luggage without showing any documents.
NEC shows how facial recognition could speed up boarding at Japan's Narita airport hub
NEC Corp. gave a demonstration of its facial recognition system at its headquarters in Tokyo on Friday that it says will help passengers board planes faster without having to present passports o...
Cargo trucks heading to the United States line up near the commercial port of entry in Otay in Tijuana, Mexico, on Thursday.
Japanese carmakers could take hit as Trump vows tariffs on Mexico over illegal immigration
Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that an escalation of U.S. tariffs on Mexico and China is an undesirable development for the global economy, in response to questions abou...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Narendra Modi | AFP-JIJI

, ,