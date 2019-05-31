World / Crime & Legal

Gunman kills self, two female hostages in Zurich apartment

AP

BERLIN - Swiss police say an armed man took two women hostage at an apartment in Zurich and all three died after shots were heard.

Police in Switzerland’s biggest city said the 60-year-old Swiss man took the women hostage early Friday. The man told them he had two hostages and threatened to shoot them if police didn’t leave.

After about three hours, the man said he would give up shortly and turn himself in. But several shots were then heard; police stormed the apartment and found a man and two women with serious injuries. All died at the scene.

Police seized a handgun apparently used in the shooting. There was no immediate information on a possible motive.

The women were aged 34 and 38. Their nationality wasn’t immediately clear.

