'Octo-champs' bring National Spelling Bee to its knees

The Scripps National Spelling Bee was broken Thursday night, brought to its knees by eight spellers who were prepared for any word thrown their way.

Faced with a dwindling word list and a group of spellers who showed no weakness, Scripps gave up and declared them co-champions, the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition.

The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly in their historic walk-off victory, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.

“Champion spellers, we are now in uncharted territory,” bee pronouncer Jacques Bailly told them in announcing the decision to allow up to eight winners. “We do have plenty of words remaining on our list. But we will soon run out of words that will possibly challenge you, the most phenomenal collection of superspellers in the history of this competition.”

The winners, who dubbed themselves “octo-champs,” were Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja.

From 2014 to 2016, the bee ended with co-champions. In 2017 and last year, the bee had a written tiebreaker test of spelling and vocabulary that would be used to identify a single champion if necessary. It didn’t turn out to be needed, and bee officials decided the test was too burdensome and got rid of it.

Some of words used in the final rounds were:

Varsovienne: A graceful dance similar to a mazurka.

Marmennill: A fabled marine male creature usually represented as having the head, trunk and arms of a man and a lower part like the tail of a fish. The word sounds like it has a “t” but doesn’t.

Macclesfield: A silk with small all-over patterns used especially for neckties.

Kirillitsa: The alphabet based principally on the Greek uncials that was originally used for writing Old Church Slavonic.

Kula: A Melanesian interisland system of exchange.

Aufgabe: A task or exercise, especially when assigned experimentally.

Rijsttafel: An Indonesian midday meal consisting chiefly of rice.

Vibratiuncle: A slight vibration.