National

Another body found after collision between two cargo ships off Japan coast

Kyodo

CHIBA - Another body was discovered Thursday as divers continued to search for missing crew members following a collision between cargo ships Sunday in the Pacific Ocean off eastern Japan, raising the death toll from the crash to three.

A diver who was swimming near the sunken 499-ton Sensho Maru spotted a figure through a window, according to the Japan Coast Guard, and the body was later retrieved from the ship.

It was later identified as that of 69-year-old Hiroshi Seno. Another crewman who was aboard the sunken vessel remains missing.

The Sensho Maru sank to the seafloor at a depth of about 30 meters after colliding with another 499-ton cargo ship, the Sumiho Maru, around 12 kilometers off Inubosaki, Chiba Prefecture, early Sunday.

The four crew members on the Sumiho Maru, based in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, escaped safely. But two of the four crewmen — aside from the captain, who was rescued — of the Sensho Maru, based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, were found inside the sunken ship and confirmed dead in the following days.

Hopes had emerged that there might be survivors inside the Sensho Maru after a faint knocking sound was heard when a diver struck the vessel’s hull with a hammer while searching the crew quarters on Monday.

But the coast guard stopped searching inside the ship on Wednesday. It has also sent divers to search the ocean floor and nearby areas.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center President Hisao Ogawa (center) apologizes during a news conference in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday.
158 ethics violations found in research by Japan's NCVC medical institute
The National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center said Thursday it has found 158 cases of research that was conducted in violation of the country's ethical standards. The violations include the us...
From left, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya gather ahead of their "two-plus-two" meeting in Tokyo on Thursday.
Japan and Russia hold 'two-plus-two' meeting, revealing rift over territorial dispute
The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Russia met Thursday in Tokyo to discuss regional security issues, revealing a deep gap between the two sides over a territorial dispute involving t...
Caritas Junior High and High School students go to school Thursday as police officers stand guard at the entrance in Kawasaki. Caritas Elementary School, whose students were victims of Tuesday's mass knife attack, remained closed on Thursday.
Relatives feared Kawasaki stabbing suspect was becoming a social recluse
Kawasaki city officials have revealed that relatives of the suspect of Tuesday's mass stabbing that left a girl and a man dead and injured over a dozen others had been concerned that he was becomin...

, ,