Members of the Moroccan security forces stand guard as a vehicle transporting jihadi suspects charged over the brutal murder of two Scandinavian women hiking in Morocco, drives backward to a court in Sale, near the capital Rabat on Thursday. Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Norwegian Maren Ueland had their throats slit while camping in an isolated area of the High Atlas mountains in December. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Alleged ringleader admits in Morocco trial to slaying Scandinavian hikers on behalf of Islamic State

AFP-JIJI

SALé, MOROCCO - The alleged leader of a jihadi cell accused of killing two Scandinavian hikers in Morocco admitted the murders at trial Thursday, saying they were carried out in the name of the Islamic State group.

Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Norwegian Maren Ueland had their throats slit while camping in an isolated area of the High Atlas mountains in December.

“I beheaded one of them … I regret it,” former street vendor Abdessamad Ejjoud, 25, told the court, blaming co-defendant Younes Ouaziyad for killing the other hiker.

“We loved IS and we prayed to God for it,” he said.

Twenty-four defendants — facing charges including promoting terrorism, forming a terrorist cell and premeditated murder — appeared in the court in Sale, near Rabat, under heavy security.

Three are suspected of direct involvement in the killings. Ejjoud had been jailed for trying to join IS in Syria.

In theory, the killers could face the death penalty, but Morocco has had a de facto freeze on executions since 1993.

The main suspects are all from the Marrakesh region, near the site of the killings, which shocked the North African country.

Nature lovers Jespersen and Ueland shared an apartment and went to Norway’s Bo University, where they were studying to be guides.

They had traveled together to Morocco for their Christmas holidays.

Their lives were ended in the foothills of Toubkal, the highest summit in North Africa, some 80 km (50 miles) from the city of Marrakesh, a tourist magnet.

According to the charge sheet, the assailants traveled to the High Atlas mountains on Dec. 12 on a mission to kill tourists.

Several potential targets were passed over because the foreigners were accompanied by guides or local residents.

It was four days before the killers selected their targets, according to the prosecution. It said two of them carried out the killings while the third filmed them on a phone.

After the bodies were discovered, the Moroccan authorities were initially cautious, referring to a “criminal act” and wounds to the victims’ necks.

But that changed when the video surfaced showing a victim being beheaded.

In it, one of the killers refers to “enemies of Allah” and says the murders are to avenge the killings of jihadis in Syria.

A separate video published in the initial aftermath of the murders showed the alleged killers pledging allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The only foreigner among the defendants is Spanish-Swiss 25-year-old Kevin Zoller Guervos, who moved to Morocco after converting to Islam.

The others come from modest backgrounds, scraping by on odd jobs and living in neglected areas of Marrakesh, the North African kingdom’s main tourist city.

Investigators said the “cell” was inspired by IS ideology, but Morocco’s anti-terror chief insisted the accused had no contact with the jihadi group in conflict zones.

IS has never claimed responsibility for the murders.

At a previous hearing, the court accepted a request by the Jespersen family’s lawyer for the government to be held “morally responsible” for the killings so they could receive compensation.

The trial opened on May 2 but was adjourned to May 16 and then paused again after a brief hearing.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill speaks to the members of the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Standing Committee at the Utah state Capitol in Salt Lake City in February. Prosecutors in Georgia and Utah say they will not enforce new abortion restrictions passed by their states. Gill said he's received angry calls from some residents since announcing that he would not prosecute doctors for any violations of Utah's ban on abortion after 18 weeks. Gill's county includes the state's only two abortion clinics.
Prosecutors push back on enforcing new restrictive state abortion laws
New state abortion laws likely to become bogged down in legal challenges face another potential obstacle: prosecutors who refuse to enforce them. The Associated Press reached out to nearly two d...
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks during a campaign stop at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, May 16. Warren said Thursday that if Donald Trump were not protected by his presidential status, he would be "in handcuffs and indicted" for obstructing the investigation into Russia's 2016 election interference.
Trump would be 'in handcuffs' if he wasn't president, says Democrat Elizabeth Warren
Democratic White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren said Thursday that if Donald Trump were not protected by his presidential status, he would be "in handcuffs and indicted" for obstructing the investi...
A wounded fighter loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) walks in front of a house burned during clashes with troops loyal to Khalifa Hifter in the Wadi Rabiya neighborhood on the outskirts of Tripoli Tuesday.
149 African refugees airlifted from Libya to Italy but more help needed: U.N.
A total of 149 Africans in Libya were evacuated to Italy on Thursday, but more states must help people escape deteriorating conditions in Tripoli after two months of fighting, the United Nations re...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of the Moroccan security forces stand guard as a vehicle transporting jihadi suspects charged over the brutal murder of two Scandinavian women hiking in Morocco, drives backward to a court in Sale, near the capital Rabat on Thursday. Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Norwegian Maren Ueland had their throats slit while camping in an isolated area of the High Atlas mountains in December. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,