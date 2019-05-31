German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers the Commencement Address, with applause from Harvard President Larry Bacow (right), during the 368th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Thursday. | REUTERS

Angela Merkel awarded with Harvard honorary degree

AP

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been awarded an honorary degree from Harvard University.

The Ivy League school gave Merkel an honorary Doctor of Laws degree Thursday in advance of her keynote speech at Harvard’s 368th commencement ceremony.

Others receiving honorary degrees included former Harvard President Drew Faust and Lonnie Bunch, founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The 64-year-old Merkel was elected to lead Germany in 2005 and is serving her fourth term, which she has said will be her last.

Harvard President Larry Bacow calls Merkel one of the most “influential statespeople of our time.”

Merkel comes to Harvard after her party finished first in Germany’s European Parliament election Sunday, but had its worst showing in a nationwide vote since World War II.

