Business

T-Mobile, Sprint offer to shed airwaves, enticing cable giants

Bloomberg

NEW YORK - T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. are considering the divestiture of some airwaves to win Justice Department approval of their $26.5 billion merger, a proposal that’s already attracted interest from Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said.

Justice officials met Wednesday with Comcast and Charter over their possible interest in the airwaves and a potential role as a fourth wireless competitor, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Both cable operators already offer wireless service.

T-Mobile and Sprint are scrambling to meet conditions sought by top Justice officials weighing whether to approve their merger, which would reduce the number of major wireless carriers to three from four.

The two wireless companies are considering divesting the airwaves to the government, which would sell them to help establish a fourth carrier, according to the people. Representatives from Comcast and Charter declined comment. There was no immediate response from Sprint, T-Mobile or the Justice Department.

Comcast and Charter, the two largest U.S. cable operators, told Justice officials they would bid on certain parts of the wireless business that might be divested as a condition of the deal, the people said. Both cable companies use Verizon Communications Inc.’s network to offer mobile phone service to their subscribers.

The cable companies are interested primarily in spectrum, as well as favorable wholesale agreements, network equipment and customers that might be part of the divestiture, according to the people.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The containership M/V Bavaria docks at Subic port in Zambales province, northwestern Philippines, on Thursday. A Philippine official says the ship has arrived to pick up and return 69 containers of Canadian garbage, which the government in Manila says was shipped illegally to the Philippines years ago.
Freighter arrives in Philippine port to return Canadian trash
A cargo ship arrived in a northern Philippine port on Thursday to transport 69 containers of garbage back to Canada that officials say were shipped illegally to the Philippines, one of two Southeas...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan meets with the U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in Abu Dhabi Wednesday.
Britain may not have made final decision on Huawei and 5G: John Bolton
Britain may not have made a final decision on allowing China's Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton said...
Image Not Available
Japan Display to secure financial aid from China-Taiwan group in June
Japan Display Inc. said Thursday it will secure a capital injection from a Chinese-Taiwanese consortium next month. The struggling display-maker, which is a supplier to Apple Inc., has been told...

, , , , ,