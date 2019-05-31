President Donald Trump arrives at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Thursday to attend the 2019 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Trump briefly admits Russia boosted his election, then walks remarks back

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time Thursday that Moscow helped him win the White House in 2016 — before retracting himself to launch a fiery attack on Robert Mueller and the Russia probe.

“Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax,” Trump tweeted, in an outburst against special counsel Mueller’s suggestion that Congress impeach him for obstructing the two-year investigation.

“And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected,” Trump said.

It appeared to be the first time that Trump accepted claims by U.S. intelligence chiefs that Russian government meddling aided his stunning upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Shortly afterward he sought to walk back the admission, telling reporters as he left on a trip to Colorado that Russia “if anything, helped the other side,” or Clinton.

“Russia did not get me elected. You know who got me elected? I got me elected,” he said.

“Russia didn’t help me at all.”

Trump has stridently rejected any suggestion his victory was illegitimate ever since U.S. intelligence chiefs announced in January 2017 that Moscow interfered heavily in the election, hacking computers and manipulating social media largely to damage Clinton and boost Trump’s campaign.

His outburst came a day after Mueller — in his first public comments on the investigation he was named to lead in May 2017 — said it had established there “were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election.”

“Russian intelligence officers who were part of the Russian military launched a concerted attack on our political system,” he said, with their hacking “designed and timed… to damage a presidential candidate.”

Mueller also reiterated that the investigation found evidence of attempts to obstruct his investigation by Trump.

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that,” he said.

But he said he was blocked from charging the president by Justice Department regulations and indicated that it is up to Congress to launch impeachment proceedings to determine if Trump committed a crime.

“When a subject of an investigation obstructs that investigation or lies to investigators, it strikes at the core of the government’s effort to find the truth and hold wrongdoers accountable,” Mueller said.

Trump in response slammed Mueller as conflicted and said the investigation had produced no evidence against him.

“Robert Mueller should have never been chosen,” to lead the probe, he told reporters Thursday.

“I think he is a total conflicted person. I think Mueller is a true never-Trumper.”

“He is somebody that dislikes Donald Trump. He is somebody that didn’t get a job that he requested.”

Asked about a growing clamor in Democratic ranks for the launch of impeachment proceedings against him, Trump called it “presidential harassment.”

“To me it’s a dirty word , the word impeach, it’s a dirty, filthy, disgusting word, and it had nothing to do with me,” he said.

“There was no high crime and there was no misdemeanor,” he said, referring to the grounds defined in the U.S. Constitution for removing a president.

“So how do you impeach based on that?”

Democratic leaders have remained cautious about taking the politically fraught step to remove the president, with elections less than 18 months away.

On Wednesday Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in Congress, said in a statement that Congress would step up investigations, while studiously avoiding the word impeachment.

“The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power,” she said.

“The American people must have the truth.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is pulled toward a pier after departing from a dry dock at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. The White House requested the Navy ship bearing the name of U.. President Donald Trump's late rival senator, John McCain, be kept "out of sight" during a recent presidential trip to Japan, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
Trump claims he was not involved with keeping USS John S. McCain out of view in Japan visit
President Donald Trump and his acting defense secretary distanced themselves Thursday from an order to keep a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain, a Trump thorn, out of sight during the com...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Trump renewed his assertion that Robert Muellers report exonerated him of wrongdoing, claiming the special counsel "would have brought charges" if he could, and adding that he "can't imagine the courts allowing him" to be impeached.
Trump says impeachment is 'dirty, filthy, disgusting word'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday scornfully rejected "disgusting" talk among Democrats about launching an impeachment inquiry against him in the aftermath of the Russia probe, saying he did ...
Image Not Available
French parcel bomb suspect pledged allegiance to Islamic State: source
An Algerian suspected of setting off a package bomb in southeast France last week has told investigators that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State jihadi group, a judicial source said Thursda...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump arrives at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Thursday to attend the 2019 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony. | AP

, , , ,