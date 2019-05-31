World / Crime & Legal

French parcel bomb suspect pledged allegiance to Islamic State: source

AFP-JIJI

PARIS - An Algerian suspected of setting off a package bomb in southeast France last week has told investigators that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State jihadi group, a judicial source said Thursday.

The 24-year-old man, identified as Mohamed Hichem M., was arrested Monday after an extensive manhunt since Friday, when 13 people were wounded by the explosion on a busy pedestrian street in Lyon.

Sources close to the case said that after initially refusing to talk, the suspect admitted Wednesday to planting the bomb, packed with screws and ball bearings and a relatively small amount of acetone peroxide, or APEX.

It was the same volatile compound used in the deadly Paris terror attacks of November 13, 2015, which prompted a wave of jihadi attacks in France that have killed more than 250 people.

The Islamic State group has been behind several of the attacks, though police had said no one had claimed the Lyon blast.

The suspect’s brother was also arrested and is still being held for questioning by anti-terror investigators in Paris, although their parents were released from custody on Thursday.

A search of the man’s home had already turned up “elements likely to be used for making APEX,” one source told AFP, and searches of his computers pointed to internet searches related to jihad and bomb-building.

Thirteen people were wounded in the blast — eight women, four men and a 10-year-old girl.

The package was placed in front of a bakery near the corner of two crowded pedestrian streets in the historic heart of Lyon at around 17:30 p.m. (1530 GMT) last Friday.

Video surveillance cameras led police to identify the man after he fled the scene on a bicycle.

He was arrested while getting off a bus in a suburb just south of the city.

Lyon Mayor Gerard Collomb said this week that the suspect had not been known to the police.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is pulled toward a pier after departing from a dry dock at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. The White House requested the Navy ship bearing the name of U.. President Donald Trump's late rival senator, John McCain, be kept "out of sight" during a recent presidential trip to Japan, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
Trump claims he was not involved with keeping USS John S. McCain out of view in Japan visit
President Donald Trump and his acting defense secretary distanced themselves Thursday from an order to keep a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain, a Trump thorn, out of sight during the com...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Trump renewed his assertion that Robert Muellers report exonerated him of wrongdoing, claiming the special counsel "would have brought charges" if he could, and adding that he "can't imagine the courts allowing him" to be impeached.
Trump says impeachment is 'dirty, filthy, disgusting word'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday scornfully rejected "disgusting" talk among Democrats about launching an impeachment inquiry against him in the aftermath of the Russia probe, saying he did ...
President Donald Trump arrives at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Thursday to attend the 2019 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony.
Trump briefly admits Russia boosted his election, then walks remarks back
President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time Thursday that Moscow helped him win the White House in 2016 — before retracting himself to launch a fiery attack on Robert Mueller and the Rus...

, , , , ,