Tourists get chance to play ninja and protect Osaka Castle from demons in mall's new VR game

A shopping complex in Osaka unveiled its latest attractions to the press Wednesday, including a game that offers visitors the chance to become a ninja through virtual reality.

The expansion of the complex, Jo-Terrace Osaka in Osaka Castle Park, comes as the operator has seen a growing number of foreign and local tourists visit the major historical site, which is modeled after a 16th-century castle.

The VR attraction, which formally opened Thursday, sees participants dress up as ninja — covert agents in feudal Japan — and don goggles to play a game in which they must protect the castle from demons.

The game will be available in Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean.

The complex also includes six new ramen restaurants as well as a restaurant where customers can order wagyu beef and sake.

“I want tourists to feel the charm of Japanese culture through the ninja experience and traditional food,” said Yoshinobu Takahashi, president of Digisurf Inc., the operator of the new attractions. The company said it is hoping to attract about 300,000 annual visitors to the complex.