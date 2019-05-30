Hundreds of rescue workers try to help on the banks of Danube River in downtown Budapest Wednesday. A river boat used for tourism capsized in the Hungarian capital with dozens of people on board, and a rescue effort was underway as three people died and 16 others were missing. | AFP-JIJI

World

Three reported dead, 16 missing after Hungarian river tour boat capsizes on Danube

Reuters

BUDAPEST - At least three people are reported dead and 16 are missing after a tourist boat capsized in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday with dozens of people on board, and a rescue effort was underway, state news agency MTI and other media reported.

The boat was moored near the Hungarian parliament building and reportedly was hit by another tourist vessel, then turned over on the river, which has been flooding with strong currents while a rainstorm also enveloped Budapest.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information about the victims.

MTI said the boat carried 34 people, including crew, mostly Asian tourists. State television said there were 32 tourists and two crew on board.

A police spokeswoman and the disaster unit’s spokesman could not immediately comment.

The news web site Index.hu cited the boat’s owner as reporting that the boat, called the Mermaid, had sunk.

Rescue efforts were underway with more than a dozen vehicles visible several hundred meters downstream from the site of the accident.

Eighteen people were accounted for, with three dead and 16 missing, state media reported, citing authorities.

At least one tourist had to be revived, the National Ambulance Service told state news agency MTI.

Television footage shows the Danube bank closed off by police on the Pest bank, directly across from the World Heritage site of Buda Castle.

Police ordered all shipping to stop on the Danube at central Budapest, it said in a statement.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks during a rally in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Sunday.
Venezuela's Guaido says Norway mediation talks will continue
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido said that talks hosted by Norway between his delegation and that of President Nicolas Maduro would continue despite Wednesday's discussions ending "without...
Hollywood director George Stevens looks through a camera on a ship off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Stevens was assigned to head up the combat motion-picture coverage, but he was also using 16-mm color film for himself of the same events, creating a kind of personal video journal of his experiences.
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories to life, 75 years on
Seventy-five years ago, Hollywood director George Stevens stood on the deck of the HMS Belfast to film the start of the D-Day invasion. The resulting black-and-white films — following Allied tro...
This December photo in San Diego shows a baby named Saybie. Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns said Wednesday that Saybie, born at 23 weeks and three days, is believed to be the world's tiniest surviving baby, who weighed just 245 grams (about 8.6 ounces) before she was discharged as a healthy infant. She was sent home this month weighing 5 pounds (2 km) after nearly five months in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.
San Diego hospital reveals world's tiniest surviving baby, just 8.6 ounces at birth
A San Diego hospital has announced the birth of an 8.6-ounce girl believed to be the world's tiniest surviving baby and says she has been discharged as a healthy infant. Sharp Mary Birch Hospita...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hundreds of rescue workers try to help on the banks of Danube River in downtown Budapest Wednesday. A river boat used for tourism capsized in the Hungarian capital with dozens of people on board, and a rescue effort was underway as three people died and 16 others were missing. | AFP-JIJI This tour boat Hableany is seen in the Danube River with the Parliament building in the background in Budapest. A boat capsized and sank in the Danube River Wednesday evening in Budapest, with dozens of people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported. | ZOLTAN MIHADAK / MTI / VIA AP

, , ,