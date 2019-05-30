This December photo provided by Sharp HealthCare in San Diego shows a baby named Saybie. Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns said in a statement Wednesday that Saybie, born at 23 weeks and three days, is believed to be the world's tiniest surviving baby, who weighed just 245 grams (about 8.6 ounces) before she was discharged as a healthy infant. She was sent home this month weighing 5 pounds (2 kilograms) after nearly five months in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. | SHARP HEALTHCARE / VIA AP

San Diego hospital reveals world's tiniest surviving baby, just 8.6 ounces at birth

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - A San Diego hospital has announced the birth of an 8.6-ounce girl believed to be the world’s tiniest surviving baby and says she has been discharged as a healthy infant.

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns said Wednesday that the baby named Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days. It says she was sent home this month weighing 5 pounds (2 kg) after nearly five months in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The hospital says the baby’s family gave permission to share the story while remaining anonymous.

It says Saybie’s ranking as the world’s smallest baby ever to survive is according to the Tiniest Baby Registry maintained by the University of Iowa.

