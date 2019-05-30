Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, speaks to the media outside the White House in Washington on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG

World / Crime & Legal

Trump on Robert Mueller probe: 'The case is closed'

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Robert Mueller’s first public statement on his high-stakes probe into Russian election meddling contained nothing new — declaring the case “closed.”

“Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent,” Trump tweeted, moments after the special counsel’s appearance.

“The case is closed! Thank you.”

Mueller stressed that his report did not exonerate Trump of the crime of obstruction of justice, but explained that charging him was not an option because of Justice Department policy not to indict a sitting president.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Hundreds of rescue workers try to help on the banks of Danube River in downtown Budapest Wednesday. A river boat used for tourism capsized in the Hungarian capital with dozens of people on board, and a rescue effort was underway as three people died and 16 others were missing.
Three reported dead, 16 missing after Hungarian river tour boat capsizes on Danube
At least three people are reported dead and 16 are missing after a tourist boat capsized in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday with dozens of people on board, and a rescue effort was underway, stat...
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks during a rally in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Sunday.
Venezuela's Guaido says Norway mediation talks will continue
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido said that talks hosted by Norway between his delegation and that of President Nicolas Maduro would continue despite Wednesday's discussions ending "without...
Hollywood director George Stevens looks through a camera on a ship off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Stevens was assigned to head up the combat motion-picture coverage, but he was also using 16-mm color film for himself of the same events, creating a kind of personal video journal of his experiences.
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories to life, 75 years on
Seventy-five years ago, Hollywood director George Stevens stood on the deck of the HMS Belfast to film the start of the D-Day invasion. The resulting black-and-white films — following Allied tro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, speaks to the media outside the White House in Washington on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,