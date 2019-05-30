World

U.S. says Russia is secretly conducting low-yield nuclear tests: report

Kyodo

WASHINGTON - Russia has likely been secretly carrying out very low-yield nuclear tests to upgrade its nuclear arsenal, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing a new U.S. intelligence assessment.

The assessment marks the first time Washington has said Moscow has failed to faithfully adhere to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which bans test explosions of nuclear weapons of any size.

At issue are activities in Novaya Zemlya, a remote archipelago above the Arctic Circle where Russia conducts nuclear tests. There, Russia likely has conducted very low-yield tests as part of its push to develop new nuclear weapons, U.S. intelligence analysts were quoted as saying.

An official at the Russian Embassy in Washington said his government strictly observes the provisions of all international treaties it has joined, including the CTBT, which Moscow ratified in 2000, according to the report.

Negotiations for the CTBT concluded in 1996. The treaty has not been ratified by enough countries to take effect, but the world’s major powers have agreed to abide by its terms.

