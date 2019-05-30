Migrants enter the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center to request humanitarian visas, issued by the Mexican government, to cross the country toward the United States, in Tapachula, Mexico, May 23. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Mexican authorities push out camping migrants in south

AP

TAPACHULA, MEXICO - Mexican immigration authorities have cleared a park of camping Central American migrants and another makeshift encampment of Haitians and African migrants outside an immigration detention center near the Guatemala border.

About 100 migrants were pushed out of the Tapachula park overnight Tuesday. Families grabbed bedding and guided sleepy children away, not knowing where they were going.

Meanwhile, about 1,000 migrants were taken from outside the detention center where they had camped for weeks awaiting word on requests for asylum or permits that would allow them to continue north.

Tapachula is about 23 miles (37 km) from the border crossing with Guatemala. Mexican authorities have become more active in trying to break up migrant caravans recently. On Tuesday afternoon, they also raided at least two hotels where Cuban migrants were staying.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller arrives to make his first public comments on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, at the Justice Department in Washington Wednesday.
Special counsel probe did not exonerate Trump but charging him wasn't an option: Robert Mueller
Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday he was legally barred from charging President Donald Trump with a crime but pointedly emphasized that his Russia report did not exonerate the president...
Image Not Available
U.S. says Russia is secretly conducting low-yield nuclear tests: report
Russia has likely been secretly carrying out very low-yield nuclear tests to upgrade its nuclear arsenal, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing a new U.S. intelligence assessment. T...
People walk outside the Iraqi Criminal Court in Baghdad's Karkh district May 5. On Wednesday, Iraq handed over 188 Turkish children of suspected Islamic State militants to Turkey, while a court sentenced two former Islamic State members to death for joining the extremist group. They included one Frenchman and a Tunisian resident of France, bringing the number of French nationals condemned to death in the past week to seven.
Iraq hands over to Turkey 188 children of suspected Islamic State members, condemns pair
Iraq on Wednesday handed over 188 Turkish children of suspected Islamic State militants to Turkey, while a court sentenced two former Islamic State members to death for joining the extremist group....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants enter the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center to request humanitarian visas, issued by the Mexican government, to cross the country toward the United States, in Tapachula, Mexico, May 23. | REUTERS Migrants try to organize themselves outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center to request humanitarian visas, issued by the Mexican government, to cross the country toward the United States, in Tapachula, Mexico, May 23. | REUTERS

, , ,