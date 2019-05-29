U.S. President Donald Trump talks with troops at a Memorial Day event aboard the USS Wasp amphibious assault ship Tuesday, in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. | AP

U.S. Navy reviewing wearing of Trump-linked patches aboard ship

WASHINGTON - The Navy says it is reviewing whether service members violated Defense Department policy or regulations by wearing a uniform patch with the words “Make Aircrews Great Again” during President Donald Trump’s visit to their ship in Japan.

The phrase emblazoned on the patch, along with a likeness of Trump, is a play on his campaign slogan.

The military has uniform dress codes and regulations against partisan political acts while in uniform.

In a brief statement Tuesday, the Navy said only that the matter was under review by Navy leadership to ensure that the wearing of the patches did not violate policy or regulations.

Trump visited the USS Wasp assault ship on Tuesday before returning to Washington from four days in Japan.

