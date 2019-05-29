Trump suit to block Deutsche Bank subpoenas put on hold amid appeal

The federal district judge who last week denied Donald Trump’s request to block subpoenas to Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp. for financial records put the case on hold while the president appeals his ruling.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos on Monday signed off on part of an agreement that delays enforcement of the subpoenas while Trump and the U.S. House of Representatives seek an expedited hearing at the federal appeals court in Manhattan.

Trump, his three eldest children and his businesses sued to stop the banks from turning over the records, claiming the subpoenas are part of an improper campaign by House Democrats to delve into the president’s finances for political purposes.

Ramos refused, saying that since the president, his family and his business were unlikely to show that the congressional subpoenas are improper, he wouldn’t intervene to stop them.

The judge denied Trump’s initial request for a delay, but the House agreed not to enforce the subpoenas during the appeal, and Ramos signed off on a part of that agreement Sunday. The appeals court hasn’t yet said whether it will grant the request for a sped-up schedule, which calls for briefs to be filed by July 18.

In a similar case, a judge in Washington last week refused to block a subpoena for records from Trump’s accountants at Mazars USA LLP. The president is also appealing that ruling. Both sides in the Washington case have also agreed to delay enforcement of the subpoenas and asked for an expedited appeal.

The case is Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG, 19-cv-03826, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).