Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden interacts with a supporter during a campaign stop at the Community Oven restaurant in Hampton, New Hampshire, May 13. North Korea has labeled Biden a "fool of low IQ" and an "imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being" after the Democratic presidential hopeful during a recent speech called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a tyrant. | AP

World / Politics

Trump insult 'beneath the dignity of the office': Joe Biden aide

AP

NEW YORK - A senior aide to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump’s attacks against Biden on foreign soil “are beneath the dignity of the office.”

While in Japan on Monday, the Republican president said he agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s assessment that Biden “is a low-IQ individual.” Biden’s campaign said it waited until Tuesday to respond out of respect for Memorial Day.

Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield lashed out at Trump in a statement. She said: “To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself.”

Bedingfield called Trump’s comments “part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset in 2017. The court is upholding an Indiana law that requires abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetuses in the same way as human remains. But the justices are staying out of the debate over a broader provision that would prevent a woman in Indiana from having an abortion based on gender, race or disability.
Supreme Court upholds Indiana abortion law on fetal remains but balks on key restrictions
The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an Indiana law that requires abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetuses in the same way as human remains, a sign that the conservative court is more open t...
Image Not Available
British ex-spy will not talk to U.S. prosecutor examining Trump probe origins: source
The former British spy who produced a dossier describing alleged links between Donald Trump and Russia will not cooperate with a prosecutor assigned by U.S. Attorney General William Barr to review ...
A tornado is seen in Wabash County, Indiana, Monday in this still image obtained from social media.
Twisters carve path through Ohio and Indiana, leaving one dead
A swarm of apparent tornadoes so tightly packed that one may have crossed the path carved by another tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, smashing homes and blowing out windows. One person was k...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden interacts with a supporter during a campaign stop at the Community Oven restaurant in Hampton, New Hampshire, May 13. North Korea has labeled Biden a "fool of low IQ" and an "imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being" after the Democratic presidential hopeful during a recent speech called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a tyrant. | AP

, , , , , ,