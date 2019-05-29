Ted Sarandos appears at the 2018 Netflix FYSee Kick-Off Event in Los Angeles. Sarandos says the streaming giant will rethink its investment in Georgia if the state's recently passed abortion law goes into effect. He made his remarks in a statement Tuesday, first reported by Variety. | RICHARD SHOTWELL / INVISION / VIA AP

Business

Netflix will 'rethink' Georgia shoots if abortion law holds

AP

NEW YORK - Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos says the streaming giant will “rethink our entire investment” in Georgia if the state’s recently passed abortion law goes into effect.

Sarandos made his remarks in a statement Tuesday, first reported by Variety. They constitute the strongest language yet from any leading Hollywood studio since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a ban on virtually all abortions.

Sarandos said that Netflix has many women working on productions in Georgia whose rights “will be severely restricted” by the law. He said the company will help the American Civil Liberties Union contest the law in court. Netflix productions in the state will continue before the legislation is implemented.

Atlanta has in recent years become a major hub of TV and film production.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Apple unveils first new iPod model in four years
Apple on Tuesday introduced its first new iPod model in four years, highlighting music and games as it continued to make a priority of serving up digital content. The new-generation iPod touch, ...
Image Not Available
Dollar falls to around ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading
The dollar fell to around ¥109.40 in Tokyo on Tuesday, weighed down by position-squaring selling. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.40-41, down from ¥109.57-57 at the sam...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rise again
Stocks extended gains Tuesday thanks to a lack of major sellers in dormant trading. The Nikkei 225 average rose 77.56 points, or 0.37 percent, to end at 21,260.14 after adding 65.36 points Monda...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ted Sarandos appears at the 2018 Netflix FYSee Kick-Off Event in Los Angeles. Sarandos says the streaming giant will rethink its investment in Georgia if the state's recently passed abortion law goes into effect. He made his remarks in a statement Tuesday, first reported by Variety. | RICHARD SHOTWELL / INVISION / VIA AP

, , ,