A 2-year-old confirmed Ebola patient inside a treatment center in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, is treated March 31. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

Most new Ebola cases in Congo were not known contacts: aid group

AP

GENEVA - The World Health Organization emphasized progress in the fight against Ebola in eastern Congo even as Doctors Without Borders warned Tuesday that efforts to trace new cases to previous ones are largely failing.

WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan told reporters in Geneva that disease surveillance has improved even as the number of attacks against health workers rose three-fold over the last five months. Five health workers have died since the outbreak began in August.

“We’ve also managed to improve surveillance performance in terms of the proportion of cases coming off contact lists,” he said. Disease transmission has “decreased significantly” over the last couple of weeks in the epicenters of Butembo and Katwa though challenges remain there, he added.

Doctors Without Borders, which pulled out of Ebola treatment centers in Butembo and Katwa earlier this year because of the violence, said contact tracing is still too low.

“As few as 32 percent of the new confirmed cases were linked back to known contacts,” the group said in a statement. “This means that the listing of contacts and surveillance are not effective. Contact tracing is essential to control the evolution of the outbreak.”

More than 1,200 people have now died in the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history. Virus containment efforts are particularly challenging because the highly volatile security situation makes it too dangerous for surveillance teams to access some areas.

The real number of Ebola cases is “likely to be even higher” because of the difficulties in tracing cases, Doctors Without Borders said.

The disease is spread mainly through contact with the bodily fluids of Ebola patients and victims. In an effort to contain the virus, health workers monitor those who are known to have come into contact with an Ebola patient for a period of 21 days.

If new cases haven’t previously been identified as possible contacts by outbreak responders that suggests authorities have little idea where the virus is spreading.

The violence also has kept workers from being able to vaccinate people in some communities.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A tornado is seen in Wabash County, Indiana, Monday in this still image obtained from social media.
Twisters carve path through Ohio and Indiana, leaving one dead
A swarm of apparent tornadoes so tightly packed that one may have crossed the path carved by another tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, smashing homes and blowing out windows. One person was k...
Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing an alleged R. Kelly victim, speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago after the R&B singer entered a not guilty plea to all 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in February. Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he defrauded his most famous client, porn star Stormy Daniels. Avenatti appeared before a federal judge in New York on Tuesday on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Michael Avenatti pleads not guilty to defrauding Stormy Daniels
The pugilistic and embattled attorney Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that he defrauded his most famous client, porn star Stormy Daniels. Avenatti barely spoke during his ...
A satellite overview image that shows smoke from fires in Hbit, Idlib Province, Syria, Sunday.
Satellite images show crops on fire in Syria rebel enclave after regime airstrikes
New satellite photos obtained on Tuesday show significant damage to Syrian villages and surrounding farmland as a result of a government offensive on the last rebel stronghold in the country. Th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A 2-year-old confirmed Ebola patient inside a treatment center in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, is treated March 31. | REUTERS Medical stuff and an Ebola survivor treat an Ebola patient in a medical center in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 31. | REUTERS

, , , , ,