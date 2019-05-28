National

3 dead as unseasonably high temperatures continue across Japan

Kyodo

Three women died and around 10 students were taken to hospitals Monday due to heatstroke symptoms as unseasonably hot weather continued in Japan, authorities have said.

The mercury topped 30 degrees Celsius for a fourth straight day in central Tokyo, setting a new record for May, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

A 42-year-old woman found unconscious behind the wheel of a car parked at a supermarket in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, was later pronounced dead, while an 88-year-old woman died in Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, after being found in her field, according to local government representatives.

A woman in her 90s was also found dead in a field in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, with local authorities suspecting heatstroke.

In Machida, western Tokyo, 24 junior high school students complained of feeling ill while practicing for sports day. Around 10 of them were taken to hospital but none were in a serious condition, police and other sources said.

Among 926 monitoring posts across the country, about 400 registered temperatures above 30 C, the agency said. Kumagaya in Saitama marked 36.2 C, while Isesaki in Gunma Prefecture logged 36.0 C, the agency said.

The heat is expected to gradually ease in the west of the country on Tuesday with the arrival of a moist air mass, it added.

The mercury also rose on the island of Hokkaido, with Obihiro marking 35.8 C. Saroma logged 32.6 C, after registering 39.5 C on Sunday — a record-high May temperature for the country.

Hokkaido Railway Co. canceled more than 100 train services Monday due to the risk of track distortion caused by the heat.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Police forensic experts investigate the scene where a man stabbed 19 people, most of them children, in Kawasaki on Tuesday.
A chronology of major violent rampage cases in Japan
The following is a chronology of major violent rampage cases with multiple victims in Japan: Sept. 8, 1999: Man attacks pedestrians with a knife and hammer in the Ikeb...
A plaintiffs’ lawyer holds up a sign reading “unjust ruling” in front of the Sendai District Court on Tuesday after the court dismissed a damages suit filed by two women who underwent forced sterilization. 
Sendai court rules defunct eugenics law unconstitutional but denies damages due to statute of lim...
A Sendai court determined Tuesday that the now-defunct eugenics protection law, which mandated the government stop people with intellectual disabilities from reproducing, was unconstitutional, but ...
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while delivering a speech for U.S. and Japanese military personnel on the Kaga, a Japanese helicopter carrier that will soon be upgraded to an aircraft carrier, on Tuesday in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. His wife, Melania, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, also attended the ceremony.
In symbolic first, Abe and Trump jointly address military personnel aboard Japan's Kaga carrier
Peppered with pomp and decorum, U.S. President Donald Trump's four-day visit to Japan ended with a symbolic gesture highlighting the long-standing military ties between the U.S. and Japan, with Tru...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People cross a street in Tokyo's Ginza district on Monday amid high temperatures. | AFP-JIJI

, ,