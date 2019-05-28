Although e-cigarettes aren't considered as risky as regular cigarettes, new research published Monday discovered that their flavorings may be bad for the heart. | AP

World / Science & Health

U.S. study suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk

AP

WASHINGTON - E-cigarettes aren’t considered as risky as regular cigarettes, but researchers have found a clue that their flavorings may be bad for the heart.

Longtime smokers who can’t kick the addiction sometimes switch to e-cigarettes, in hopes of avoiding the cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke.

But cigarette smoking doesn’t just cause lung cancer. It’s a leading cause of heart attacks, too, and little is known about e-cigarettes and heart disease. Chemicals in the inhaled vapor may pose unique risks that are important to understand, especially as more and more teens take up vaping.

“It’s not possible for me to go into a patient and strip their artery and test it” for a reaction to vaping, said Dr. Joseph Wu, director of Stanford University’s cardiovascular institute.

So his team tried the next best thing for a study published Monday: In laboratory dishes, they grew cells that normally line healthy human blood vessels. They exposed the cells to six different e-cigarette flavorings, testing if the flavors — and not just the nicotine — caused any effects.

They also tracked what happened when those cells were bathed in blood taken from people right after they had an e-cigarette, the way chemicals from vaping would make their way to the cardiovascular system. They also compared the cells’ exposure to blood from nonsmokers and people who smoked a regular cigarette.

Vaping and some flavorings, even without nicotine, triggered blood vessel dysfunction that can increase the risk of heart disease, the researchers reported in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Cinnamon and menthol seemed the most toxic. But overall, cells showed signs of damage and were inflamed, less able to form new blood vessels or heal wounds.

Small laboratory studies like this one can’t prove vaping really does harm, cautioned Dr. Jane Freedman of the University of Massachusetts, who wasn’t involved in the research. But she said the work should spark additional safety testing.

The findings “suggest that even without the smoke of combustible cigarette products, there may be a smoldering fire of adverse health effects,” she wrote in an accompanying editorial.

Another study at a recent heart meeting looked at health records to conclude e-cigarette users had a higher risk of heart attack than people who neither vape nor use tobacco products, but that, too, was only a clue, not proof.

Wu’s team plans additional studies. The researchers are working with iPS cells, ordinary cells taken from healthy volunteers and reprogrammed into a state where they can be grown into any type of tissue. Next up are tests of heart and brain tissue.

U.S. public health officials are alarmed by an explosion of underage vaping, but Wu said it’s not just a question for teens. He worries about people who already have heart disease and may think switching from tobacco to e-cigarettes is enough protection.

“This is really a warning shot that people should not be complacent and think that these e-cigarettes are completely safe,” Wu said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media at an event to mark the gains his party made in the European Elections, in London Monday. In results announced Monday for all regions of the U.K. except Northern Ireland, the Brexit Party had won 29 of the 73 British EU seats up for grabs and almost a third of the votes. At second right is Brexit Party MEP and former Conservative lawmaker Anne Widdecombe.
U.K.'s Brexit Party triumph boosts chances of 'no-deal'
Nigel Farage's anti-EU Brexit party has topped European Parliament polls in the U.K., putting intense pressure on the ruling Conservatives — who suffered a historic rout — and raisin...
D-Day veteran Richard Llewellyn on HMS Belfast, on the River Thames in London on May 22
Blood and thunder at sea: British veteran remembers D-Day, 75 years on
Seventy-five years ago, a young British sailor stood on the bridge of a warship, its gun barrels pointing out to the coast of France, and watched the devastation being rained down on a country he w...
Relatives of inmates react in front of a prison complex in the Brazilian state of Amazonas after prisoners were found strangled to death in four separate jails, according to the penitentiary department in Manaus on Monday.
At least 42 inmates found strangled in Brazil prison gang clashes
At least 42 prisoners in Brazil were found strangled to death on Monday in four jails in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, where a fight between rival prison gangs resulted in 15 dead the day be...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Although e-cigarettes aren't considered as risky as regular cigarettes, new research published Monday discovered that their flavorings may be bad for the heart. | AP

, , , ,