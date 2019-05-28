Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters on Monday as he set off on a victory rally in the holy city of Varanasi after sweeping the general elections. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Politics

India won't invite Pakistan leader for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: sources

Reuters

NEW DELHI - India will not invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony for Narendra Modi, who will start his second term as India’s prime minister, two sources in the foreign ministry said, suggesting any early warming in ties between the nuclear-armed neighbors is unlikely.

Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan have fought three wars since both won independence from Britain in 1947, and came close to a fourth in February after a suicide attack by a Pakistan-based militant group killed at least 40 Indian police in the contested Kashmir region.

An Indian government statement on Monday said the leaders of Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan — all members, with India, of the little-known Bay of Bengal Initiative for MultiSectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) — have been invited to Modi’s swearing-in.

“This is in line with Government’s focus on its ‘Neighborhood First’ policy,” a government spokesman said.

The leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius have also been invited, but two sources in Indian’s foreign ministry said Pakistan will not be on the list, without providing further information.

For the swearing-in ceremony for Modi’s first term in 2014, all nations from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), that includes Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Maldives, were invited.

In 2014 Pakistan’s then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended the ceremony, to the anger of some of Modi’s Hindu-nationalist allies.

Modi and Khan both claimed their air forces carried out airstrikes in enemy territory in March, to the alarm of world powers.

Modi, who was widely believed to have benefited politically from the stand-off, won a second term with an increased majority in a general election whose results were declared last week.

Khan called Modi on Sunday to congratulate him on his win.

Modi could still meet Khan at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan next month that both leaders may attend.

A spokesman for the Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi was not immediately available for comment.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

This photo taken on May 22 and released by @nimsdai Project Possible shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest.
American climber dies on descent from summit of Mount Everest
An American climber died on the descent from the summit of Mount Everest on Monday, a Nepalese official said, taking the number of dead or missing mountaineers on the world's highest mountain to ni...
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends the coronation procession for newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok on May 5.
Thai pro-military political entity courts swing parties in bid to form government
Two Thai political parties were meeting leaders of a pro-army party on Monday to discuss a possible deal to keep military junta chief Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha on as prime minister more than two mo...
U.S. national security adviser John Bolton arrives to attend a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday.
North Korea calls Bolton 'warmonger' and says halting missile tests means giving up right to self...
North Korea has labeled U.S. national security adviser John Bolton a "warmonger" for saying that recent missile tests by the nuclear-armed country had violated U.N. sanctions, adding that giving...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters on Monday as he set off on a victory rally in the holy city of Varanasi after sweeping the general elections. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,