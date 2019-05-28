National

One survivor found as divers continue search for missing crew from ship collision off eastern Japan

Kyodo

CHIBA - Divers found one man Tuesday inside a cargo ship that sank in the Pacific Ocean off eastern Japan as they resumed a search for missing crew members with the hope that survivors may be discovered after noises believed to be coming from the ship were detected.

Two crew members remain missing and the condition of the discovered man was not immediately known.

The 499-ton Sensho Maru sank to the seafloor at a depth of about 30 meters after colliding with another 499-ton cargo ship, the Sumiho Maru, about 12 kilometers off Inubosaki, Chiba Prefecture, early Sunday.

The four crew members on the Sumiho Maru, based in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, escaped the incident safely. The body of one of the crew members of the Sensho Maru, based out of Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, was found inside the submerged ship Sunday and confirmed dead. The captain of the vessel was rescued.

According to the local coast guard office, a faint knocking sound was heard from the Sensho Maru on Monday after a diver struck the vessel’s hull with a hammer while searching the crew quarters.

The coast guard will investigate whether the sound was made by a missing crew member, it said. The ship is resting on the seafloor on its left side.

The coast guard have identified the three missing sailors as Kazufumi Kamimura, 60, Hiroshi Seno, 69, and Saigo Umakoshi, 67. It is unknown which of the three was found Tuesday. The crew member who died was Akira Yano, 72.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kong Xuanyou, the incoming Chinese ambassador, is considered an expert on Japan.
China's new ambassador to Japan starts work on Thursday
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou will assume his duties as ambassador to Japan on Thursday, according to the Chinese Embassy. Kong, considered an expert on Japan, will become Be...
Emperor Naruhito shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he bids him farewell Tuesday at a hotel in Tokyo while Melania Trump and Empress Masako look on.
Emperor and empress bid farewell to Trump before he departs Japan
At a Tokyo hotel Tuesday, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bid farewell to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who have been visiting Japan as state guests. The Trumps have bee...
Image Not Available
Over 200 bags of cocaine found in stomach of Japanese who died on plane
More than 200 bags of cocaine were found in the stomach and intestines of a Japanese man who died last week on a flight from Mexico to Japan, Mexican officials said Monday. An autopsy rev...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Japan Coast Guard ship is seen off the coast of Inubosaki, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday as the search continued for missing crew members of the Sensho Maru, which sank Sunday. | KYODO

, , ,