Relatives of inmates react in front of a prison complex in the Brazilian state of Amazonas after prisoners were found strangled in four separate jails, according to the penitentiary department in Manaus, Brazil, Monday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

At least 42 inmates found strangled in Amazon prison gang clashes

Reuters

SAO PAULO - At least 42 prisoners in Brazil were found strangled to death on Monday in four jails in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, where a fight between rival prison gangs resulted in 15 dead the day before, authorities said.

A federal task force is being sent to Manaus in an effort to halt the violence. Prison clashes often spread rapidly in Brazil, where drug gangs have de facto control over nearly all jails.

In January 2017, nearly 150 prisoners died during three weeks of violence in north and northeastern Brazil, as local gangs backed by Brazil’s two largest drug factions — the First Capital Command and the Red Command — butchered one another.

A statement from the Amazonas state penitentiary department confirmed the number of deaths that took place on Monday and said authorities had regained control of the four prisons. No other details were provided.

At least 15 inmates were killed at a jail in Manaus on Sunday, with authorities saying those who died were choked and stabbed to death.

Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has vowed to regain control of the country’s prisons — along with building many more jails.

But the vast majority of jails are administered at the state level. For decades they have been badly overcrowded and out of control of local authorities, essentially serving as recruiting centers for drug gangs.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A Sudanese woman holding a baby flashes the "V" for victory sign as protesters gather outside the military headquarters in Khartoum demanding the instalment of civilian rule on Monday. Thousands of Sudanese men and women have held an around-the-clock sit-in at the site since April 6, initially to seek the military's support in toppling longtime autocrat Omar Bashir and later to remove the generals who seized power after his ouster.
Sudan opposition pushes ahead with two-day strike from Tuesday
Sudan's alliance of opposition and protest groups said on Monday that it will push ahead with a general two-day strike starting on Tuesday after talks with the ruling military council collapsed. ...
Pope Francis (center) exchanges gifts with Brazil's indigenous chief, Raoni Metuktire (right), and an other indigenous leaders from the Xingu reserve during a private audience at the Vatican Monday.
Brazil indigenous chief Raoni meets pope as Amazon threat rises
Pope Francis on Monday met Brazil's legendary indigenous chief Raoni, who is on a European tour to highlight increasingly acute threats to the Amazon since far-right President Jair Bolsonaro took p...
Ray Luna, from Poughkeepsie, New York, poses for a photo in New York's Central Park April 30. Luna, who describes his current life as "blessed," says he still has psychological scars from abuse suffered as a scout in New York City in the 1970s.
Ex-Scouts open up about sexual abuse, prepare to sue after states ease statutes
Sharing their stories doesn't come easily for these middle-aged men. At times, their eyes well up or their voices crack as they describe being sexually abused in the Boy Scouts and suffering from e...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Relatives of inmates react in front of a prison complex in the Brazilian state of Amazonas after prisoners were found strangled in four separate jails, according to the penitentiary department in Manaus, Brazil, Monday. | REUTERS

, , , ,