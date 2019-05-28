World

One killed as Syria, Israel exchange fire amid regional tensions

AP

DAMASCUS - Syria said an Israeli attack against a military post in the country’s south on Monday killed a soldier and injured another. Israel, in a rare statement acknowledging firing into Syria, said it was responding to an anti-aircraft fire from Syria against one of its combat planes.

The back-to-back statements come amid heightened regional tension over Iran’s role in Syria and other parts of the Middle East. They also follow a number of reported Israeli strikes on Syria in the past 10 days, according to state run media.

Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its strikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.

Syrian state TV al-Ikhbariya quoted a military official saying that the Israeli attack came shortly after 2100 local time (1800GMT) and targeted a military outpost east of Khan Arnabeh, a town in Quneitra on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. An earlier statement on state media said one military vehicle was also damaged when a rocket landed in Tal al-Shaar in Quneitra.

Israel said it was responding after an anti-aircraft fire from Syria targeted one of its combat planes in Israeli airspace.

A statement from the Israeli army said that earlier Monday a Syrian anti-aircraft system fired at one of its aircraft “as it was carrying out a routine flight in Israel. The projectile landed in Syrian territory. In response, we targeted the Syrian launcher that was responsible for firing it.”

The Israeli military “sees any threat against its aircraft with great severity and takes measures to defend them.”

Israel’s prime minister said in statement shortly afterward that the Syrian army “tried to harm an Israeli plane, it didn’t succeed.”

“Our policy is clear — we are not prepared to tolerate any aggression against us, we will retaliate against it forcefully and decisively,” the statement said.

Syrian media had reported earlier this month two incidents in which Israeli strikes hit inside southern Syria.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This handout picture taken in 2018 and released on Monday by the German Primate Research Center shows a West African green monkey (Chlorocebus sabaeus) in Simenti, Senegal. Green and vervet monkeys live on either side of Africa and their evolutionary paths diverged 3.5 million years ago, and yet the two species share a hard-wired vocabulary when faced with danger, clever experiments have shown.
Shared alerts: Monkey experiments offer clues on origin of language
Green and vervet monkeys live on either side of Africa and their evolutionary paths diverged 3.5 million years ago, and yet the two species share a hard-wired vocabulary when faced with danger, cle...
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is interviewed by AP in Paris Monday. Bannon says European integration is "dead in its tracks" after European election wins by nationalist and populist parties in Italy, France and Britain.
Steve Bannon sees 'friend' Nigel Farage in running to be British PM
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said Monday he saw British Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as being in the running to be prime minister later this year after his victory in European elections. ...
The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.
Iran slams U.S. for 'causing tensions' after Trump nuclear weapons comment
Iran hit out at the United States on Monday for "causing tensions" after President Donald Trump said his government was not seeking regime change and that he would welcome talks with Tehran. The...

, , ,