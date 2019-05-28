Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is interviewed by AP in Paris Monday. Bannon says European integration is "dead in its tracks" after European election wins by nationalist and populist parties in Italy, France and Britain. | AP

World / Politics

Steve Bannon sees 'friend' Nigel Farage in running to be British PM

AFP-JIJI

PARIS - Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said Monday he saw British Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as being in the running to be prime minister later this year after his victory in European elections.

In an interview with AFP, Bannon described Farage as a “friend and colleague,” adding that he had spoken to him during campaigning and had been in touch since results on Sunday night showed his Brexit Party winning 31.6 percent of the vote.

“I congratulated him on a stunning victory,” Bannon said from a luxury hotel suite in Paris, where he has been staying during the final stage of the European Parliament election campaign.

Bannon, who has attempted to forge links between far-right parties in Europe since leaving the White House in August 2017, said he was now looking ahead to a midterm election for a parliamentary seat in eastern England on June 6.

Farage will test his Brexit Party’s new-found strength by fielding a candidate in the contest in the city of Peterborough.

“If he wins that seat and they have a member in Parliament, it will be pretty earth-shattering. So I think Nigel Farage right now is set up to be quite competitive to be prime minister of England in the fall of this year.”

In Britain’s European election, the ruling Conservatives finished fifth with 9 percent — their worst performance since 1832 — and the main opposition Labour Party was also punished for not clearly spelling out its Brexit stance.

Farage only registered his party in February, but succeeded in leveraging his reputation as one of the architects of the 2016 referendum that triggered Britain’s attempt to split from the EU.

He attributed his success Sunday to outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to turn Brexit into a reality by its original March 29 deadline.

Despite Bannon’s prediction about Farage on Monday, many analysts in Britain see a general election as less likely than before.

The two main parties — the Conservatives and Labour — are seen as wanting to avoid a snap election after their drubbing in the European polls.

Farage became the first British politician to meet with Trump after his election in 2016, congratulating the billionaire in person in New York on his electoral defeat of Hillary Clinton.

Farage was photographed, open mouthed in delight, standing next to a tie-less Trump doing a thumbs-up sign in front of the tycoon’s gold elevator doors.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
One killed as Syria, Israel exchange fire amid regional tensions
Syria said an Israeli attack against a military post in the country's south on Monday killed a soldier and injured another. Israel, in a rare statement acknowledging firing into Syria, said it was ...
This handout picture taken in 2018 and released on Monday by the German Primate Research Center shows a West African green monkey (Chlorocebus sabaeus) in Simenti, Senegal. Green and vervet monkeys live on either side of Africa and their evolutionary paths diverged 3.5 million years ago, and yet the two species share a hard-wired vocabulary when faced with danger, clever experiments have shown.
Shared alerts: Monkey experiments offer clues on origin of language
Green and vervet monkeys live on either side of Africa and their evolutionary paths diverged 3.5 million years ago, and yet the two species share a hard-wired vocabulary when faced with danger, cle...
The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.
Iran slams U.S. for 'causing tensions' after Trump nuclear weapons comment
Iran hit out at the United States on Monday for "causing tensions" after President Donald Trump said his government was not seeking regime change and that he would welcome talks with Tehran. The...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is interviewed by AP in Paris Monday. Bannon says European integration is "dead in its tracks" after European election wins by nationalist and populist parties in Italy, France and Britain. | AP

, , , , , , ,