The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea on Sunday. | MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS JEREMIAH BARTELT / U.S. NAVY / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

World / Politics

Iran slams U.S. for 'causing tensions' after Trump nuclear weapons comment

AFP-JIJI

TEHRAN - Iran hit out at the United States on Monday for “causing tensions” after President Donald Trump said his government was not seeking regime change and that he would welcome talks with Tehran.

The Trump administration was “hurting the Iranian people and causing tension in the region,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

“Actions — not words — will show whether or not that’s @realDonaldTrump’s intent,” Zarif added, referencing the U.S. president’s Twitter handle.

Zarif also denied Iran was seeking nuclear weapons, after Trump said during a visit to Japan that “we’re not looking for regime change (in Iran) … we’re looking for no nuclear weapons.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “long ago said we’re not seeking nuclear weapons — by issuing a fatwa (edict) banning them,” the foreign minister tweeted.

Khamenei is said to have issued a fatwa against nuclear weapons in 2003 and has reiterated it several times since.

Iran is locked in a tense standoff with the United States which has beefed up its military presence in the Middle East in response to alleged threats from the Islamic republic.

On Saturday, Zarif called a deployment of extra U.S. troops to the region “very dangerous and a threat to international peace and security.”

It follows a U.S. decision earlier this month to send an aircraft carrier strike force and B-52 bombers in a show of force against what Washington’s leaders said they believed was an imminent Iranian plan to attack U.S. assets.

Washington says the latest reinforcements are in response to a “campaign” of recent attacks including a rocket launched into the Green Zone in Baghdad, explosive devices that damaged four tankers near the entrance to the Gulf, and drone strikes by Yemeni rebels on a key Saudi oil pipeline.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
One killed as Syria, Israel exchange fire amid regional tensions
Syria said an Israeli attack against a military post in the country's south on Monday killed a soldier and injured another. Israel, in a rare statement acknowledging firing into Syria, said it was ...
This handout picture taken in 2018 and released on Monday by the German Primate Research Center shows a West African green monkey (Chlorocebus sabaeus) in Simenti, Senegal. Green and vervet monkeys live on either side of Africa and their evolutionary paths diverged 3.5 million years ago, and yet the two species share a hard-wired vocabulary when faced with danger, clever experiments have shown.
Shared alerts: Monkey experiments offer clues on origin of language
Green and vervet monkeys live on either side of Africa and their evolutionary paths diverged 3.5 million years ago, and yet the two species share a hard-wired vocabulary when faced with danger, cle...
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is interviewed by AP in Paris Monday. Bannon says European integration is "dead in its tracks" after European election wins by nationalist and populist parties in Italy, France and Britain.
Steve Bannon sees 'friend' Nigel Farage in running to be British PM
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said Monday he saw British Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage as being in the running to be prime minister later this year after his victory in European elections. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea on Sunday. | MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS JEREMIAH BARTELT / U.S. NAVY / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,