A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is seen in March at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

U.S. measles outbreak grows to 940 with 60 new cases across 26 states

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA - The United States recorded 60 new measles cases last week, taking confirmed cases for the year to 940, the worst outbreak since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 6.8 percent increase in the number of measles cases in the week ended May 24 in an outbreak that has now reached 26 states. The agency has been providing weekly updates every Monday.

Experts warn that the outbreak is not over as the number of cases edges closer to the 1994 total of 958. That was the highest number since 1992, when the CDC recorded 2,126 cases.

Public health officials have blamed the measles resurgence on the spread of misinformation about vaccines, as a vocal fringe of parents oppose vaccines, believing, contrary to scientific studies, that ingredients in them can cause autism.

Although the virus was eliminated from the United States in 2000, meaning the disease was no longer a constant presence, outbreaks still happen via travelers coming from countries where measles is still common, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media at an event to mark the gains his party made in the European Elections, in London Monday. In results announced Monday for all regions of the U.K. except Northern Ireland, the Brexit Party had won 29 of the 73 British EU seats up for grabs and almost a third of the votes. At second right is Brexit Party MEP and former Conservative lawmaker Anne Widdecombe.
Nigel Farage claims pro-Brexit momentum after divisive U.K. vote
British euroskeptic Nigel Farage said Monday that his new Brexit Party's victory in the European election should spur Britain to leave the European Union even without a divorce deal — a call echoed...
Former chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus Jamie Woods (right) listens as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party Black Caucus Reception, April 16 in Des Moines, Iowa.
In mostly white Iowa, black Democrats poised to play a 2020 role
In Iowa, one of the whitest states in the nation, more than 100 black Democrats who expect to attend the 2020 caucuses crammed into a tiny community center in the capital city to position themselve...
People lay flowers and candles at a makeshift memorial during a vigil and protest on the first anniversary of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bomb, outside the Courts of Justice in Valletta last October.
Malta failing on rule of law after journalist's assassination: report
The failure of Maltese authorities to identify the masterminds behind the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia raises questions about the rule of law in Malta, according to Eur...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is seen in March at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle. | REUTERS A camper's immunization form and physician's stamp is seen at the Rosmarins Day Camp and Cottages office in Monroe, New York, May 20. | REUTERS

, ,