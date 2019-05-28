World / Politics

Spanish ex-monarch Juan Carlos I retires from public life

AP

MADRID - Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, says he wants to completely retire from public life on June 2, five years after abdicating the throne.

The king emeritus said in a letter published Monday on the Spanish royals’ website and addressed to his son, King Felipe VI, that “I think the moment has arrived to turn a page over in my life and complete my retirement from public life.”

Juan Carlos added that he began thinking about fully retiring when he turned 80 last year and was honored in the Spanish parliament. That event coincided with the anniversary of the country’s 1978 constitution, which marked Spain’s transition from dictatorship to democratic rule.

Despite health problems, Juan Carlos had maintained a busy public agenda since stepping down.

Spain's king emeritus, Juan Carlos I, waves upon arrival at the Diplomatic Academy for a meeting with Chile's President, in Santiago last year. The king emeritus of Spain will retire in every way from public life on June 2, five years after abdicating to his son, Felipe VI. | AFP-JIJ

