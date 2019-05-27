Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Tokyo stocks follow Wall Street higher

JIJI

Stocks went up Monday, following a rebound on Wall Street on Friday.

The Nikkei 225 average gained 65.36 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 21,182.58. On Friday, the key market gauge lost 33.92 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 5.79 points, or 0.38 percent, higher at 1,547.00 after rising 0.63 point Friday.

The market extended gains until midmorning, with investors heartened by upturns late last week in key U.S. market indicators, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

After the initial buying sentiment subsided, the Nikkei and Topix both lost steam in the absence of major trading incentives, brokers said.

Some investors retreated to the sidelines to see the outcome of a Japan-U.S. summit in Tokyo, brokers said.

Trading was “extremely thin” as foreign investors were inactive due to the three-day weekend in the United States and Britain, an official of a major securities firm said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks from the morning. At the outset of the summit, Trump said that the two countries are expected to make a major announcement on bilateral trade in August. The leaders held a joint news conference after the market was closed.

Now that Washington’s stance of waiting for striking a trade deal with Tokyo until the Upper House election in July is over, investors are likely to “put off” reacting to any negative developments in the bilateral trade negotiations for the time being, Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., pointed out.

Although the Abe-Trump meeting had little impact, the market turned top-heavy due to “worries about growing effects of U.S. tariff hikes for Chinese goods on the global economy,” Tabei also said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,293 to 734 in the first section, while 114 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 901 million shares from 1.246 billion Friday.

Cryptocurrency-related issues, including online exchange Monex Group, attracted purchases thanks to a Bitcoin price rise.

Hitachi Transport jumped as investors cheered the company’s midterm business plan through March 2022, brokers said.

Among other winners were technology investor SoftBank Group and clothing store chain Fast Retailing.

On the other hand, semiconductor inspection device maker Advantest fell 2.18 percent, down for the fourth consecutive session.

Also on the negative side were air conditioner maker Daikin and industrial robot producer Fanuc.

