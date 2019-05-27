A male Tosa breed dog | GETTY IMAGES

National

Elderly man in Hyogo Prefecture dies after being attacked by dog

Kyodo

KOBE - An elderly man in Hyogo Prefecture has died after being bitten by a dog that he was watching for an acquaintance, police said Monday.

Tsutomu Fukumoto, 82, was found dead, with wounds on his back, together with the adult Tosa breed dog inside a kennel near his home in the city of Minamiawaji. Emergency services had received a call from his 55-year-old son at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the police, Fukumoto was taking care of his grandchild’s three Tosa dogs as well as the one for the acquaintance, which is believed to have attacked him while he was trying to care for it.

The four dogs were kept separately in iron cages, each measuring 2.6 meters long by 1.3 meters wide, with a height of 1.4 meters. The kennel contains seven such cages.

Fukumoto was found collapsed in the cage by his 75-year-old wife, who went to check why he had not returned after leaving their house, about 200 meters away, at around 5 p.m. All the other dogs were in their respective cages.

Citizens are required to register pet dogs under the rabies prevention law. However, there was no registration for Tosa dogs to be kept at the site, local officials said.

The Tosa breed, also known as Japanese mastiffs, originate from Tosa Province, now Kochi Prefecture, on the island of Shikoku, where they were bred to be fighting dogs. Owners of such dogs require a license in a number of countries.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand at attention next to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo on Monday.
Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet new Japanese emperor
Emperor Naruhito greeted U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday as his first state guest since ascending the throne on May 1, with Trump hailing the meeting as "a great honor" and praising the tw...
The owner of a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Chubu region looks at a photo of his family on his smartphone while taking a break before dawn in late March.
Behind the scenes of 24/7 service: The realities of 'owning' a Japanese convenience store
A familiar orange and green signboard glares in the pitch-dark, quiet street in a residential area. There, the owner of a Seven-Eleven Japan Co. franchise store located in the suburbs of a small ci...
Officials in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, one of four municipalities to be excluded from the revised hometown tax donation program from next month, hold a news conference on May 17 to criticize the decision by the internal affairs ministry.
Nearly 60% back new rule limiting value of gifts offered through hometown tax donation program: s...
A survey has found that 58.4 percent of respondents are supportive of a new rule limiting the value of return gifts handed out under Japan's furusato nōzei (hometown tax donation) syste...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A male Tosa breed dog | GETTY IMAGES

, ,