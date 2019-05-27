Asia Pacific

Australia's Scott Morrison to visit Solomon Islands as China increases influence over South Pacific nation

Reuters

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit the Solomon Islands next week, two sources familiar with the plans said Monday, as Western nations seek to rein in China’s influence on the tiny Pacific island nation.

With the United States and its allies keen to ensure China does not increase its foothold in the Pacific, protecting diplomatic recognition for self-ruled Taiwan has emerged as a flash point in regional ties.

“China is the Solomon Islands’ largest trading partner and this is adding a lot of pressure on lawmakers to switch allegiances,” said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the Lowy Institute think tank.

The Solomon Islands is one of a handful of Pacific countries to recognize Taiwan, a policy now in question after recent elections. China views Taiwan as a renegade province with no right to state-to-state ties.

On Friday, a senior U.S. official said Washington will help Pacific countries in the face of China’s attempts to influence them.

Those remarks threaten to inflame tension between the U.S. and China already heated by their trade war, U.S. sanctions and China’s increasingly muscular military posture in the South China Sea.

Morrison’s first overseas trip since winning re-election this month will also be the first time an Australian prime minister has visited the country since 2008.

Australia and China have been vying for influence in sparsely populated Pacific island countries that control vast swaths of resource-rich ocean.

Keen to undercut China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, Australia has directed ever larger amounts of its foreign aid to the region.

In 2018, Australia said it would spend $139 million to develop undersea internet cable links to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, amid national security concerns about China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

That year, Australia became the first country to ban the world’s largest maker of telecom network gear from its nascent broadband network, a step the United States followed this year by effectively banning U.S. firms from doing business with Huawei.

In November, Australia offered Pacific countries up to 3 billion Australian dollars in grants and cheap loans in build infrastructure, as Morrison declared the region was “our patch.”

Australia has won favor through its spending commitments but its support of its dominant coal industry is a sore point for many in the region.

“There is little doubt that many Pacific islands will have been unhappy with the re-election of Morrison,” said Peter Chen, a political science professor at the University of Sydney. “He will need to find common ground to repair that relationship.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton stands for the national anthem at the commencement for the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on May 22.
North Korea calls Bolton 'war monger' and says halting missile tests means giving up right to sel...
North Korea has labeled U.S. national security adviser John Bolton a "war monger" for saying that recent missile tests by the nuclear-armed country had violated U.N. sanctions, adding that giving u...
Ten Rohingya men with their hands bound kneel as members of the Myanmar security forces stand guard in Inn Din village of Rakhine State, Myanmar, on Sept. 2, 2017.
Myanmar soldiers jailed for Rohingya killings freed after less than a year
Myanmar has granted early release to seven soldiers jailed for the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys during a 2017 military crackdown in the western state of Rakhine, two prison officials,...
This photo taken on April 20 and released by the Wolong National Nature Reserve on Sunday shows a rare all-white giant panda in the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan province.
Rare albino panda caught on camera in China reserve: state media
A rare all-white panda has been caught on camera at a nature reserve in southwest China, showing albinism exists among wild pandas in the region, state media reported. The spotless, red-eyed ani...

, , ,