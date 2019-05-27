A house damaged by an 8.0 earthquake is seen early Sunday in Yurimaguas, Peru. | PERU FIRE DEPARTMENT / VIA AFP-JIJI

World

Strong M8.0 earthquake hits Peru's Amazon basin, leaving at least one dead

AFP-JIJI

LIMA - A powerful 8.0-earthquake struck northern Peru in the early hours of Sunday, killing one person and injuring 18 others as the shock-wave extended into neighboring Ecuador.

The force of the quake brought down many old houses in Yurimaguas, a town near the epicenter in a lightly populated area of Peru’s Amazon basin, the town’s mayor, Hugo Araujo, said.

The quake was felt over a wide area. In Lima and other cities frightened residents rushed into the streets.

Civil defense coordinator Ricardo Seijas told RPP radio in Peru that a man was killed by a rock that fell on his house in the region of Cajamarca.

Danilo Munoz, the 48-year-old victim, was asleep when the quake struck at 2:41 a.m. (0741 GMT).

Seijas said 11 people were injured in Peru. Ecuadorean Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner said another seven people were injured in his country.

The quake blocked roads, damaged a bridge, and knocked down houses, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said, adding it was the most powerful quake to hit the country in 12 years.

“It is an earthquake affecting the entire Peruvian jungle,” he said.

“We are coordinating to establish an air bridge to transport people who have an emergency,” he said.

The quake struck about 75 km (45 miles) southeast of the town of Lagunas and toward the border with Brazil, at a depth of at least 110 km.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered 8.0 in magnitude. The Institute of Geophysics of Peru, which uses a different scale, measured it at 7.5 on the Richter scale and said it lasted just over two minutes.

The mayor of Lagunas, Arri Pezo, said many residents who fled from their homes later stayed in the streets for fear of aftershocks.

“You could not walk at the time of the earthquake, things were falling,” Pezo told the RPP radio. Power was knocked out, making it difficult to assess the damage, he said.

Araujo, the mayor of Yurimaguas, said, “there are many old houses that have collapsed after this strong earthquake.”

The USGS said the impact “should be relatively localized.”

Quakes of similar depth “typically cause less damage on the ground surface (but)… may be felt at great distance from their epicenters,” it later added.

The USGS put the depth at 110 km, while the Institute of Geophysics of Peru said it was 141 km deep.

Experts at the U.S.-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was “no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the earth.”

The shock-wave of Sunday’s tremor also extended to neighboring Ecuador, where power cuts were reported in parts of the Amazon region.

Peruvian media said the temblor was also felt in parts of Colombia and Venezuela.

Peru lies on the so-called Ring of Fire — an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The South American country records about 200 earthquakes a year, most of them going unnoticed by the public.

In February a quake measuring 7.5 with its epicenter in Ecuador rattled the coast and Amazon region of northern Peru.

It left nine people injured and caused damage in Ecuador, but Peru was unscathed.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to meet with all the House Democrats, many calling for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after his latest defiance of Congress by blocking his former White House lawyer from testifying at the Capitol in Washington Wednesday.
Impeach Trump? Most 2020 Democrats tiptoe past the question
Democratic leaders in Congress have argued that impeaching President Donald Trump is a political mistake as the 2020 election nears. Most of the candidates running to succeed him seem to agree, for...
Supporters of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party leader Marine Le Pen react after the first results of the European Parliament Elections in Paris Sunday.
Frances Marine Le Pen joins in far-right breakthrough amid big turnout in EU vote
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen won her symbolic duel with President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, as euroskeptic forces made strong gains in the EU parliamentary election. Turnout EU-wide wa...
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo on Sunday to shore up the ultraconservative government as it faces growing opposition, while marches are planned across Brazil. Bolsonaro, who took power in January on a promise to revive Latin America's biggest economy, has seen his popularity plunge as rising unemployment and education spending freezes fuel opposition to his administration, which is plagued by infighting.
Backers of embattled Bolsonaro take to streets in Brazil
Thousands gathered in cities across Brazil on Sunday to show support for President Jair Bolsonaro, who faces an uncooperative Congress, street protests, a family corruption scandal and falling appr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A house damaged by an 8.0 earthquake is seen early Sunday in Yurimaguas, Peru. | PERU FIRE DEPARTMENT / VIA AFP-JIJI Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (second from right) arrives at Yurimaguas airport after checking earthquake-related damage by air in Peru Sunday. | GUADALUPE PARDO / POOL PHOTO / VIA AP

, , , ,