Pakistan's Imran Khan congratulates his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi on election victory

Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, congratulating him on his party winning a second mandate.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said that during the telephone call, Khan expressed his hope the two countries will work closely together to improve their relations.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals flared in February when a suicide attack on Indian paramilitary forces in the Indian-controlled portion of disputed Kashmir killed 40 soldiers.

India launched an airstrike a few days after on a militant group based in Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the assault.

Pakistan and India have fought two wars over the disputed Himalayan region, and their troops have engaged regularly in armed skirmishes along the heavily militarized border.