Four missing after Japan-flagged cargo ship sinks in collision off Chiba Prefecture

Four people were missing Sunday afternoon after two Japanese cargo ships collided in the early morning hours off the coast of Chiba Prefecture, the coast guard said.

The Japan-flagged cargo ships Sensho Maru and Sumiho Maru, both 499-ton vessels, collided about 12 km off Inubosaki in Chiba Prefecture around 2:10 a.m.

“The Sensho Maru seems to have sunk at the scene of the collision. Coast guard patrol boat Matsushima rescued the captain of Sensho Maru, but four others — the rest of the ship’s crew members — remain missing,” local coast guard official Hiromitsu Kawaguchi said.

The Sensho Maru, based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, put out a call for assistance. All four crew on board the Sumiho Maru, based in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, were safe, the coast guard said. The Sensho Maru was carrying about 1,300 tons of steel from Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, to the city of Osaka, it added.

Visibility was low in the area at the time of the accident due to fog, the coast guard said.

The coast guard has launched five patrol vessels, a helicopter, and a special search-and-rescue unit to find the missing men, while also another special unit was working to contain the oil leak, Kawaguchi said.

The captain and the missing crew members are all Japanese men, he added.