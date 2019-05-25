In this photograph provided by the U.S. Mission to China, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad (second from right) is seen at the Sera Monastery in Lhasa on Wednesday during his visit to the Tibet Autonomous Region. | REUTERS

After rare Tibet visit, U.S. ambassador urges China to have talks with Dalai Lama

BEIJING - Terry Branstad, the U.S. ambassador to China, urged Beijing to engage in substantive dialogue with exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama during a visit to the Himalayan region over the past week.

An embassy news release Saturday said Branstad also expressed concerns about Chinese government interference in Tibetan Buddhists’ freedom to organize and practice their religion. It said Branstad also raised long-standing concerns about the lack of consistent access to the Tibetan Autonomous Region.

The rare visit to the TAR and neighboring Qinghai province began last Sunday and ended on Saturday.

China tightly restricts access to Tibet by foreigners, especially journalists and diplomats. In response to those restrictions, the U.S. Congress last year passed an act that would deny entry into the United States for those involved in formulating or enforcing such policies.

In this photograph provided by the U.S. Mission to China, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad (second from right) is seen at the Sera Monastery in Lhasa on Wednesday during his visit to the Tibet Autonomous Region. | REUTERS

